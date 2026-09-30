Netflix’s Wonka Show Is At A Stressful 14% On Rotten Tomatoes. And Yet I’m Seeing Good News

Netflix subscription holders have their pick of plenty of TV offerings, including a number of reality competition titles. One of the latest productions to join that roster amid the 2026 TV schedule is Wonka’s The Golden Ticket, which is inspired by Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. As it stands, the show hasn’t exactly been a critical darling, as it currently holds a 14% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. Despite that reception, though, I spot good news that may make the producers as giddy as Charlie Bucket.

A number of the reality competition series Netflix houses have also managed to strike chords with audiences, and that now seems to be the case for The Golden Ticket. Per viewership data that’s been released (via Deadline), the show managed to rake in 4.6 million views during its first week on the streamer. With that, it’s now one of the biggest launches for a non-scripted series on the platform. To add further context, Love is Blind Season 10 scored 4.6 million views in its debut week, while newbie reality dating show Age of Attraction earned 3.8 million views in its opening week.

(Image credit: Netflix)

It says a lot that Wonka’s first-week tally for viewership falls in line with that of a popular show like Love is Blind. Not only that, but the candy factory-themed series also debuted at No. 2 within the ranks of the streamer’s English-language TV charts. The only show that managed to top it in terms of viewership during its first week was the gory Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story, which notched 14.5 million views in its second week. That came after the historical drama series earned 12.5 million during its first four days on the platform.

Considering the early viewership buzz for The Golden Ticket, it’s hard not to wonder whether a second-season renewal might be in the cards for the show, which is filmed in Australia. Netflix tends to be bullish on reality competition series, as Age of Attraction managed to nab a Season 2 pickup shortly after it debuted. However, as noted by the trade, the Wonka show costs more to make, so it would be reasonable to assume that the streaming giant will take that into consideration when deciding the show’s future.

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Speaking of the show, Wonka sees 12 contestants (also known as the Golden Ticket winners) accompanied by partners as they navigate the chocolate factory. As they do so, they complete a series of challenges and games as well as temptations that test their physical and mental prowess. Should the competitors win the game, they’re awarded with what the show refers to as a “lifetime supply of money,” which is more specifically $3 million.

Although viewers are reportedly tuning in for The Golden Ticket, the reviews for the show on RT are still worth taking note of. It is admittedly a wild premise, as there aren’t too many reality competition series that take inspiration from novels from children’s books from the 1960s and fantasy flicks from the ‘70s. There are still, however, plenty of people who seem to be enjoying it, though, (even if they’re not sold on the AI recreation of Gene Wilder).

Regardless of that, now that the initial viewership numbers are in, I’m interested in seeing what lies ahead for Wonka’s The Golden Ticket. We’ll see what happens but, in the meantime, the creative team can take delight in these scrumdiddlyumptious views. And check out the two-part finale, which premieres today, Wednesday, September 30, on Netflix.