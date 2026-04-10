Will Meghan Markle Go Back To Work As An Actress? Why She’s Apparently Being ‘Bombarded’ In Hollywood

There are always a lot of opinions and questions surrounding Meghan Markle amidst her and Prince Harry’s ongoing estrangement from the royal family, whether it’s tension between the Sussexes and their neighbors, the constant turnover of their staff or a number of other topics. What we don’t talk about all that often is whether or not the Suits alum might return to acting. A former co-star’s comments have changed that, leading to the duchess apparently being “bombarded” with work offers.

Eric Roberts, who played Charles Forstman starting in Season 4 of Suits, raised eyebrows last month when he told The Daily Mail at a red carpet event that Meghan Markle “will return” to acting. According to a senior casting agent in Los Angeles, this has led to directors and producers “scrambling in the last couple of weeks” for opportunities to hire her. The agent told Page Six:

Meghan has been the hottest talking point in Hollywood circles in the last couple of weeks. The very suggestion that she is planning to come back to acting has prompted interest the likes I have never seen in my three decades in the business.

Meghan Markle retired from acting eight years ago after getting engaged to Prince Harry, and since then, she has only appeared as herself in series like Harry & Meghan, With Love, Meghan, and other docs available with a Netflix subscription.

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Now, projects in a variety of genres are available to the Duchess of Sussex, according to the casting agent, who said:

Offers for leading roles and development proposals have flooded in. We are talking purveyors of genres including rom coms, drama, sitcoms and even soap operas. We cast across the board and everyone wants to be in the conversation.

In fact, Meghan Markle has already filmed a part for the upcoming comedy Close Personal Friends from Amazon MGM Studios. The film is still in post-production, so it’s unknown if it will be finished in time to make the 2026 movie release calendar, but it stars Brie Larson, Lily Collins, Jack Quaid and Henry Golding. Markle will reportedly play herself in a small cameo.

We’ll have to wait a little longer to see her take on fictional roles, but if and when that happens, the casting agent predicted it’s going to generate “stratospheric” hype:

The reality of the excitement is because having Meghan in a screen project is a big deal on several fronts. The primary opportunities seen by executives are how much attention Meghan’s return would bring to a project, which would prompt potentially tens of millions of investment money. And the reason for that is that the interest and publicity for her return would mean potential huge viewing figures or cinemagoer ticket sales – not just in the US, but around the world.

So what exactly did Eric Roberts say that supposedly threw all of these filmmakers into a tizzy? The Suits alum said:

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She will come back. She’s going to be fantastic and blow everybody’s mind.

His wife Eliza Roberts — an actress, casting director and Eric’s manager — added:

Meghan is a star. From the second you see her, she just has star quality. It doesn’t matter. It was always going to happen… she needs to be acting. She is a young woman who needs to be acting. It is time, and Meghan needs to come back to work. I feel like her whole family will support it, and she is amazing.

The timing of these comments is interesting, as Meghan Markle’s partnership with Netflix is in question after the streaming giant dropped her jam brand, which some think signals the end is near for their overall deal.

Only time will tell what will happen between Netflix and the Sussexes, and whether or not Meghan Markle goes back in front of the camera.