Will Meghan Markle Go Back To Work As An Actress? Why She’s Apparently Being ‘Bombarded’ In Hollywood
What is the duchess cooking up now?
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There are always a lot of opinions and questions surrounding Meghan Markle amidst her and Prince Harry’s ongoing estrangement from the royal family, whether it’s tension between the Sussexes and their neighbors, the constant turnover of their staff or a number of other topics. What we don’t talk about all that often is whether or not the Suits alum might return to acting. A former co-star’s comments have changed that, leading to the duchess apparently being “bombarded” with work offers.
Eric Roberts, who played Charles Forstman starting in Season 4 of Suits, raised eyebrows last month when he told The Daily Mail at a red carpet event that Meghan Markle “will return” to acting. According to a senior casting agent in Los Angeles, this has led to directors and producers “scrambling in the last couple of weeks” for opportunities to hire her. The agent told Page Six:
Meghan Markle retired from acting eight years ago after getting engaged to Prince Harry, and since then, she has only appeared as herself in series like Harry & Meghan, With Love, Meghan, and other docs available with a Netflix subscription.Article continues below
Now, projects in a variety of genres are available to the Duchess of Sussex, according to the casting agent, who said:
In fact, Meghan Markle has already filmed a part for the upcoming comedy Close Personal Friends from Amazon MGM Studios. The film is still in post-production, so it’s unknown if it will be finished in time to make the 2026 movie release calendar, but it stars Brie Larson, Lily Collins, Jack Quaid and Henry Golding. Markle will reportedly play herself in a small cameo.
We’ll have to wait a little longer to see her take on fictional roles, but if and when that happens, the casting agent predicted it’s going to generate “stratospheric” hype:
So what exactly did Eric Roberts say that supposedly threw all of these filmmakers into a tizzy? The Suits alum said:
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His wife Eliza Roberts — an actress, casting director and Eric’s manager — added:
The timing of these comments is interesting, as Meghan Markle’s partnership with Netflix is in question after the streaming giant dropped her jam brand, which some think signals the end is near for their overall deal.
Only time will tell what will happen between Netflix and the Sussexes, and whether or not Meghan Markle goes back in front of the camera.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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