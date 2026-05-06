Melissa Barrera Dunks On Scream 7, Throws Shade At Her Co-Stars Who Returned For The Sequel
Shots fired.
The horror genre has been experiencing a renaissance for years now, leading to some of the best horror movies returning to theaters with new sequels. That includes Scream, which has released three new movies in quick succession (streaming with a Paramount+ subscription). The seventh movie brought back Neve Campbell's Sidney Prescott, shortly after Melissa Barrera was fired from her role as Sam Carpenter. And the latter actress recently threw shade at Scream 7, as well as her co-stars who returned for the latest installment in the horror franchise.
While Melissa Barrera was the protagonist of the fifth and sixth Scream movies, she was fired by the studio due to her comments about the conflict between Hamas and Israel. Jenna Ortega later dropped out as Tara, but other members of the Core Four reprised their roles in Scream 7. During a conversation with Variety about her role in Titanique on Broadway, Barrera was asked it felt like her co-stars were "crossing the pocket line" by returning for the seventh film. She responding resoundingly with:
Well, she certainly didn't mince her words. It sounds like she isn't happy about actors Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding, who play Mindy and Chad Meeks-Martin, continuing their Scream tenures after her firing. While Brown spoke about missing Barrera ahead of filming Scream 7, she ultimately took the gig and made her third appearance in the slasher property. And it sounds like the In the Heights actress didn't appreciate that decision.Article continues below
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Aside from Gooding and Brown, the only other co-star who came back for Scream 7 was Courteney Cox. Although since she's been playing Gale Weathers since the 1996 original and is the only actor to appear in every single Scream movie, I'm not sure she's in the same category as the newer actors.
Melissa Barrera's interviewer went so far as to say that Scream 7 "sucked", with the actress responding with:
Talk about a conspiracy theory. When it was released Scream 7 broke box office records for the franchise, but it seems like Barrera doesn't believe that reporting. Although that doesn't mean she isn't proud of her time starring as final girl Sam Carpenter, as she continues to sign merchandise for fans who see her in Titanique.
The entire Scream franchise is streaming now on Paramount+, including Scream 7 which arrived earlier this year as part of the 2026 movie release list. We'll just have to wait and see if any of her co-stars respond to her soon-to-be-viral comments.
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Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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