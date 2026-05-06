Two Big Reasons Euphoria Could (Maybe) Get A Season 4 After All

After four years of waiting, Season 3 of Euphoria finally premiered in April on the 2026 TV schedule on HBO and with an HBO Max subscription. One would think that, because of the long wait and the fact that much of the cast has gotten pretty big in Hollywood amid the delay, Season 3 would be the final season, and the rumor mill has supported that. HBO has yet to make an official announcement, but it seems like Euphoria could potentially get a fourth season after all, for two key reasons.

Creator Sam Levinson previously weighed in on Euphoria’s eventual end, revealing that he wants to stay focused on the final episodes of Season 3 before figuring out if there even should be a Season 4. He also admitted he writes every season like it’s the last season, which makes sense, but again, doesn’t really confirm or deny that he’s planning a fourth season. However, Forbes pointed out that HBO may have just revealed that Season 4 is on the way.

The Finale Isn't Being Promoted As The End

The advertising that HBO has put together for the drama's upcoming May episodes labels the impending Season 3 finale of Euphoria as simply the “season finale.” That may not seem like much, but other shows like Hacks and The Comeback, which are confirmed to be ending, have their concluding eps specifically noted as being “series finale.”

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That distinction may just be because nothing official has been announced pointing towards Euphoria Season 3 being the final season. Still, it does give viewers some hope.

Season 3 Viewership Is Higher Than It Was For Season 2

Additionally, even with the four-year delay, the Season 3 premiere saw viewership rise by 44% from the Season 2 premiere. It’s even more impressive given the reviews for Euphoria’s third season were pretty disappointing. At this point, it’s really anyone’s guess as to whether another season is in the works, and it very well may not even be formally announced until after the finale drops on May 31.

As a fan of Euphoria since Day 1 and someone who absolutely hated the long delay, I personally wouldn’t mind seeing the show wrapped up after Season 3, especially if the stories are all basically wrapped up. Plus, following the deaths of Angus Cloud and Eric Dane, it would be better to just wrap up.

It’s unknown when the announcement from HBO will come, either confirming that Season 3 is the final season or that Season 4 is in the works. It wouldn’t be surprising if Season 3 was truly the final season, especially since much of the cast are bona fide movie stars now.

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For now, fans will just have to watch the new season of Euphoria on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max while waiting to hear about the future.