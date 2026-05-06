One Way Taylor Swift Has Changed Travis Kelce, According To Jason And Kylie Kelce

While Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship is by no means a secret (in fact, they attended their first award show together this year), it’s not often we get insight into their personal lives. However, on New Heights, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end had a conversation with Jason Kelce, Kylie Kelce and one of their podcast producers about a thing that has changed about him since he and Swift got together.

This conversation was the cold open of New Heights , and it started as their producer, Brandon Borders, was explaining how he went to a restaurant the Kelces had been to. Both the producer and Jason agreed that it was an excellent restaurant, but apparently Travis didn’t try it. This led to the former Philadelphia Eagle asking his brother if he’d be “more experimental” if they went back now, which led to the following back and forth:

Jason Kelce : I feel like, and we won’t use this in the episode, I feel like Taylor has definitely expanded your…

: I feel like, and we won’t use this in the episode, I feel like Taylor has definitely expanded your… Brandon Borders : I gotta use it now.

: I gotta use it now. Travis Kelce : We can fucking use it. There’s nothing wrong with that.

: We can fucking use it. There’s nothing wrong with that. Jason Kelce : I feel like there’s not anything wrong with it…

: I feel like there’s not anything wrong with it… Kylie Kelce: He’s more adventurous with food.

Well, thank you, Kylie, for finally just coming out and saying it. It was clear in the moment that Travis agreed with the statement, too. In fact, he replied to the whole conversation with the following:

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Yeah, I’m trying to act more like a man when I’m around her, and eating foods I haven’t tried before, yes.

Well, it would seem that Kelce’s fiancée has really helped him expand his horizons when it comes to food, and that’s wonderful. I do wonder what new foods he’s fallen in love with since falling in love with Swift. And yes, part of me hopes that the football player’s journey to becoming “more adventurous with food” involved the singer’s famous Pop-Tarts or her sourdough bread .

I also have to wonder if this has impacted Travis and Swift’s wedding menu. Of course, we have no clue what it includes, and most details about their big day (including the date and location of it) are simply rumors at the moment.

Now, thinking about what we do know, we now have these sweet details about how Swift has helped Kelce try out new foods. As a former picky eater, I can confirm how great it is to have someone who helps you expand your taste.

On to what we know about these folks' work, Kelce is returning for another football season, while his podcast with his brother is ongoing. Jason is also a broadcaster during the NFL season, while Kylie’s own podcast, Not Gonna Lie, has taken off. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift is still riding the high of the release of The Life of a Showgirl as well as the proshot of her Eras Tour and the docuseries about it (which are available to stream with a Disney+ subscription ).

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Personally, it sounds like Taylor Swift has really helped Travis Kelce become a more adventurous eater, and it seems like Kylie and Jason Kelce approve of this change.