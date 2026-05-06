The Subtle Way Sydney Sweeney Nods To Her Relationship With Scooter Braun

While Sydney Sweeney rarely talks about her love life, it’s been well-documented that she currently has a man in her life. Sweeney (28) is currently in a relationship with businessman and former talent manager Scooter Braun (44). The two haven’t spoken candidly about their romance, but they did go Instagram official just a few weeks ago. Aside from that, references to the relationship have been scarce. However, Sweeney apparently nodded at her relationship in a very subtle, but sweet, way during a recent event.

Both Braun and Sweeney recently took in the festivities at the Stagecoach Music Festival at Empire Polo Club this year. Paparazzi were present as the two stars appeared at the festival, and they obtained photos that show a little accessory that the Euphoria star was sporting at the time. According to People, Sweeney could be seen wearing a small chain with only two charms on it. The charms in question were “S” and “B” and, those are, of course, the initials belonging to Sweeney’s beau.

Additionally, Sweeney was also sporting the chain when she got up on stage and rocked out with Diplo during his HonkyTonk set. The starlet was wearing a blue, corset top at that point, so the necklace was quite noticeable while she danced on stage. All in all, this is a cute and low-key way for Sweeney to pay homage to her man. While we, of course, can’t speak to the exact nature of Braun and Sweeney’s relationship at this time, the chain – and joint appearance at the festival – would seemingly suggest that they’re still enjoying each other.

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Reports of Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun being an item began to surface in 2025. Around that time, insiders alleged that the pair became acquainted while attending Jeff Bezos’ wedding in Italy. That report came after rumors that Sweeney had been rubbing shoulders with Tom Brady as well as other eligible bachelors during the matrimonial-based activities. All of this also cropped up months after Sweeney ended her engagement with fiancé Jonathan Davino.

In the time since they’ve been together, Braun and Sweeney have only been seen in public together a handful of times, which aligns with their reported desire for privacy. Around December 2025, for example, the two of them were spotted relaxing together in Florida. That outing more so represented downtime for the couple but, on a more formal note, they also recently attended the premiere of Euphoria Season 3. When the two went Instagram official, Braun actually shared a photo from that event on his stories, which showed him and Sweeney looking quite content.

All the while, insiders continue to drop alleged details about the interpersonal dynamics between Sweeney and Braun. For example, it’s been alleged that as a partner, Braun brings a lot to the relationship and has been broadening Sweeney’s horizons in certain ways. Sources also claim Braun has strong feelings about professional athletes sliding into Sweeney’s DMs but that the Anyone but You actress remains “transparent” with her man whenever someone else tries to hit on her.

Despite any kind of backlash from the general public, sources suggest the Sweeney/Braun romance is going strong, to the point that even their friends are purportedly surprised by how well it’s panning. Of course, Sweeney is just sporting a chain right now and not an engagement ring, so we’ll just have to see if the pair take that leap.