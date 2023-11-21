Scream Star Melissa Barrera Is Reportedly Out Of The Slasher Franchise

The horror genre has been thriving for years, with many of the best horror movies back in theaters via new sequels. Case in point: Scream, which recently returned to theaters with two new sequels. While Scream 7 is happening with a new director, it looks like they might need a new lead. Because Melissa Barrera is reportedly out as Sam Carpenter.

Throughout the lsat two Scream movies, newcomer Sam has become the new final girl, especially after Neve Campbell departed Scream VI. But a new report by SlashFilm claims that Barrera has "quietly" left her role in the slasher property. The split reportedly is related to comments she made on social media related to the current conflict between Hamas and Israel.

Per this report, Melissa Barrera's departure from Scream was not the studio's original plan, as she was no doubt going to start in the forthcoming seventh movie. But the comments she made on social media seem to have changed that. Per the report, her calls for a ceasefire in the Middle East aren't what got her fired, instead it was other comments which allegedly were seen as anti-semitic. Specifically, the idea that the Jewish community "runs the media".

This bombshell bit of information is no doubt going to be a huge shock to the generations of Scream fans out there. Sam had the most screen time out of any character through the last two movies, and became even more important to the franchise when Sidney Prescott was absent from Scream VI. And smart money says the writers and directors of Scream 7 are going to have to reshuffle the cards to craft a new story without Melissa Barrera's signature character.

Without Sam, I have to wonder if there's a bigger chance for Neve Campbell to renegotiate and return for Scream 7. Alternatively, we could see a larger focus on Jenna Ortega's Tara Carpenter. Although there were previous rumors that Ortega was having scheduling conflicts thanks to her leading role in Season 2 of Wednesday.

While the Core Four became larger, beloved characters in Scream VI, it now seems like that quartet has turned into a trio. For her part, Melissa Barrera hasn't offered any sort of statement or response to her rumored firing at the time of writing this story.

Presumably this means that Scream 7 will focus on the remaining three members of the Core Four: Tara, as well as Mindy and Chad Meeks-Martin (played by Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding respectively). And while some fans took umbrage with the latter character managing to survive so many stabs from two different Ghostfaces, the reported departure of Melissa Barrera changes things.

The three most recent Scream movies are currently streaming with a Paramount+ subscription.