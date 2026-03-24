Why Meryl Streep Changed One Iconic Devil Wears Prada Line (And She Was So Right)
It changes the context so much.
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It's impossible to think about The Devil Wears Prada book-to-screen adaptation without immediately thinking about Meryl Streep's performance as the glamorous and formidable Miranda Priestly. The Oscar winner brought this powerful and intimidating character to life so perfectly, and in addition to giving us a top-tier performance, she also apparently adjusted one of the more memorable lines in a movie that's positively brimming with memorable lines.
Near the end of the film, Anne Hathaway's character Andy is exhausted and more weary about her job than ever before following a rollercoaster ride of events during the Paris trip. When Miranda talks to her about the tough choices they have to make to get ahead, Andy questions whether she wants to be like Miranda, Streep's character responds:
Apparently, that line was just a little bit different, but the change made to it transforms the meaning in a big way.Article continues below
In the bonus features on the Devil Wears Prada DVD, there's a featurette where screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna explains what the original line was, and why Meryl Streep suggested a change to it:
It wasn't until the final read-through that Streep delivered the iconic line we see her give just before she puts her sunglasses on and prepares to face the photographers awaiting her arrival:
Honestly, I'm trying to imagine Miranda saying "Everybody wants to be me," and I really think the impact would've been so different. By changing "me" to "us," the meaning of the statement shifts, as Brosh McKenna pointed out, from Miranda referring to her life specifically, to the seemingly glamorous world they're living at the center of. I also think the change helps emphasize what Andy is actually walking away from, as she chooses to separate herself from the "us" Miranda is referring to, and not just Miranda.
We're a little bit over a month away from The Devil Wears Prada 2 arriving on the 2026 movie schedule, and I don't know about you, but I absolutely can't wait. Based on the trailer, it's looking like we'll be getting even more great scenes and hopefully iconic moments between Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt. I absolutely can't wait! That's all.
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Kelly put her life-long love of movies, TV and books to greater use when she joined CinemaBlend as a freelance TV news writer in 2006, and went on to serve as the site’s TV Editor before joining the staff full-time in 2011 and moving over to other roles at the site. At present, she’s an Assistant Managing Editor who spends much of her time brainstorming and editing features, analyzing site data, working with writers and editors on content planning and the workflow, and (of course) continuing to obsess over the best movies and TV shows (those that already exist, and the many on the way). She graduated from SUNY Cortland with BA in Communication Studies and a minor in Cinema Studies. When she isn't working, she's probably thinking about work, or reading (or listening to a book), and making sure her cats are living their absolute best feline lives.
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