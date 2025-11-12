The First Devil Wears Prada 2 Trailer Left Me With With A Question About Meryl Streep And Anne Hathaway's Characters

It's time to put on our best heels and step back on the runway, because we are one giant step closer to the release of The Devil Wears Prada 2 . While we've seen some outfit spoilers for the highly anticipated sequel, we have not seen Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway in action until now. And let me tell you, the first teaser trailer is very exciting, because it left me with a big question about Miranda and Andy's relationship.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

What Happened In The First Teaser Trailer For The Devil Wears Prada 2

In the first teaser trailer for The Devil Wears Prada 2, which you can see above, we spend a lot of its runtime watching a pair of red heels walk through the offices of what I'd guess is Runway Magazine. Then, as the woman wearing the heels walks into the elevator, it's revealed that she's Meryl Streep's Miranda Priestly.

Looking iconic in her black outfit and matching sunglasses, she turns to face Anne Hathaway's Andy, who just barely made the elevator, and says:

Took you long enough.

Then, Hathaway's character puts on her sunglasses and smiles, which leads me to my question.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Where Does Miranda And Andy's Relationship Stand?

In the first movie (which is available with a Disney+ subscription ), Andy was Miranda's assistant, and she was looked down on – as the many savage lines from The Devil Wears Prada prove. In this teaser trailer, Andy's smile and the fact that she also put on sunglasses have me wondering if she's more of Miranda's equal now.

Remember, at the end of The Devil Wears Prada, Miranda tells Andy that she sees a lot of herself in her. However, Hathaway’s character makes it clear she doesn’t want the Runway life, and throws her phone into the fountain in Paris. Then, the movie closes on Andy going out for a new job and getting a recommendation from Miranda.

In the trailer, it seems like Andy is back and maybe working with Miranda, which is shocking, considering Hathaway’s character wanted out of the business. However, it’s also been 19 years since the first movie came out, and a lot can change in that time.

So, after seeing this trailer, I’m wondering things like: Does Andy work at Runway? How much power does she have? Is Miranda still Andy’s boss, and what does the hierarchy of power look like? However, what it all comes down to is: Where does Miranda and Andy’s relationship stand?

This footage makes me think that they’re on pretty good terms and have a very productive working relationship. That’s honestly kind of wild to think, and whether I’m right or wrong, I cannot wait to see how their relationship plays into the film’s plot (which is still being kept under wraps).

I also can’t wait to see them interact with the rest of the cast in David Frankel’s movie, too. We know Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci are also returning to their original roles. Alongside them, Kenneth Branagh is one of the new additions to the cast, which also includes Simone Ashley, Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, Pauline Chalamet, Caleb Hearon and many more. The casting alone leaves me with even more questions about how the world around Runway has evolved since 2006, and I cannot wait to see how Andy and Miranda handle it and everyone in it.