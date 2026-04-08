I Just Found Out The Devil Wears Prada Actually Had Trouble Landing Clothes For Meryl Streep Because Of Anna Wintour

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is one of the most exciting 2026 movie releases because of how beloved the original movie was 20 years ago. But do you know about the lore of the movie? It’s based on a fictional book by Lauren Weisberger, who was actually a personal assistant to Anna Wintour at one point. That means a lot of people think that Miranda Priestley is sort of a shot at the former Vogue editor-in-chief, though I had no idea it affected the production of the movie!

When Meryl Streep and Anna Wintour joined forces on the cover of Vogue, the Oscar winner brought up a wild fact about the making of The Devil Wears Prada. Here’s what Streep said when asked how Miranda’s style changed between the two movies:

Well, everybody was afraid of Anna on the first one, so we couldn’t find any clothes. Nobody would give us any clothes. This time we pared her down. We made her simpler and just more essentially her. And we do have less hair with me—so that was not as floppy and floopy. She loves an accessory, but there’s a fearless thing with her. Less worried about what anybody thinks.

It sounds like word got around that The Devil Wears Prada could offend Anna Wintour when the original movie was getting made in 2005, and designers decided to opt out of being involved in the film to keep their relationship with the Vogue editor-in-chief. However, since the movie has come out, Wintour has called the original “highly enjoyable and very funny,” saying it was “a fair shot” at her. She even had a favorite piece from the new movie, saying this:

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Oh, the red dress, the Jezebel dress. Pierpaolo!... It’s a great dress. You look amazing in it.

When The Devil Wears Prada 2 was rumored, Wintour said she actually called Streep (who, by the way has said that she didn’t even base her performance on Wintour) to ask if they were true and if she should worry about it. Streep ended up calling her back after reading the script and telling the fashion icon “Anna, I think it’s going to be all right” without getting into details about the movie, and Wintour trusted the actress “implicitly.”

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Not only was Wintour clued in by Meryl Streep about the sequel, she also linked up with Meryl at Milan Fashion Week while they were filming. Wintour has said she feels “assured” by what she's heard from the cast and how it “represents how important the world of fashion is.”

For the time being, we don’t know much about how The Devil Wears Prada 2 will handle Miranda Priestley two decades later. However, in the profile, Streep said the movie has a “real” and “triumphant” ending for her famed character. The sequel, of course, also stars Anne Hathaway, Stanley Tucci, Emily Blunt and many more exciting new cast members, and hits theaters on May 1.