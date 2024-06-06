Michael B. Jordan Praises Will Smith While Sharing Update On What’s Happening With I Am Legend 2: ‘I'm Really Excited To Get In Front Of The Camera With Him’

As Will Smith revisits the Bad Boys franchise this weekend with Ride Or Die, the actor has been working on another exciting sequel, this time with Michael B. Jordan . Smith has been confirmed to be making I Am Legend 2 since it was announced in fall 2022. Jordan has now shared the latest on crafting the post-apocalyptic thriller with Smith.

Michael B. Jordan boarded I Am Legend 2 at the same time as Will Smith, and is set to produce the project. The sequel will bring back the creative team behind the original, with Akiva Goldsman penning the script and The Hunger Games’ Francis Lawrence helming. Here’s what Jordan said about where the project is currently at:

We're still working on the script and getting that up to par. It doesn't have a release date or anything like that. I'm not sure exactly where we're going to be filming that one, but I'm really excited to get in front of the camera with him. Being somebody that I've looked up to for a really long time, to be able to work with Will is something I'm really looking forward to. I'm really excited.

Jordan’s comments come via an interview with People where the Creed star was promoting his partnership with Propel Fitness Water on the "Propel Your City Project." Prior to Jordan’s comments, Will Smith shared back in May that the two stars had recently spent a “couple weeks together” and had some “solid ideas” in the can for the I Am Legend sequel.

If you’re confused about there being an I Am Legend sequel following the events of the 2007 movie, it’s fair considering Smith’s character, Dr. Robert Neville, kills himself in the theatrical version to save the cure, and thus humanity. However, as Will Smith has revealed, the sequel will be “going with the mythology of the DVD version” in which Neville does not die.

As we’ve been thinking for years, the I Am Legend alternate ending actually wrapped up the original movie way better than the theatrical version . Plus, it means that Will Smith will get to be back in the role, and work alongside Michael B. Jordan. As Jordan shared in his comments, Smith is someone he “looked up to for a really long time,” and I can’t wait to see what their dynamic will look like once the sequel does get made.

Will Smith stars in one of the latest of the 2024 upcoming movies , Bad Boys: Ride or Die. The movie hitting theaters this Friday, June 7, has Smith once again starring alongside Martin Lawrence as buddy cops working in the Miami PD together. You can check out what critics are saying about Ride Or Die before you check it out yourself.