Michael Cera Responded To The Scott Pilgrim Email Chain 9 Years Late, And It Had A Sweet Result

Edgar Wright’s 2010 cult classic Scott Pilgrim vs. The World is making a comeback this fall with the release of an animated Netflix Scott Pilgrim series starring the entire original cast from the live-action movie. Ahead of the exciting retelling of the action comedy based on Bryan Lee O’Malley’s graphic novel series coming to streaming, we’ve now learned that Michael Cera ’s erratic email etiquette had something to do with it.

Before Scott Pilgrim Takes Off becomes available to stream with a Netflix subscription starting on November 17, the Scott Pilgrim creator recalled a time when Michael Cera brought the cast together in an unexpected way. As O’Malley shared:

The cast have spoken about this email chain a lot but there's one detail that I don't think anyone has mentioned. We were exchanging emails when the movie was coming out and then this thread went dormant for about nine years. Then, before this anime was even on the docket, Michael Cera responded to a meme someone had sent as if no time had passed. He just said, 'Oh, that's funny.' Chris Evans responded like, 'Michael, what the fuck are you doing responding to this email from nine years ago?' And then we all started chatting again.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly , Bryan Lee O’Malley hilariously revealed that Michael Cera casually responded to an email with the whole Scott Pilgrim vs. the World cast from nearly a decade ago, which then prompted Avengers mega star Chris Evans to respond in confusion. Thus, the email chain was revived. One has to wonder if Cera just missed his Scott Pilgrim days and decided the bit would catch their attention, or if the dude actually was going through his nine-year-old emails. Either way, apparently Cera’s gesture led the star-studded group to reconnect. As O’Malley continued:

We were all pretty young when we made the movie. We all felt like family and I think we have ever since.

Michael Cera actually recently opened up about feeling “a little depressed” after wrapping Scott Pilgrim vs. the World way back when because he had found a group of friends in the cast and had to say goodbye to them and move on to the next thing. The process is certainly the nature of being an actor, but at the time, the Canadian actor shared he was much younger and not yet accustomed to the experience.

It certainly sounds like there’s a specific alchemy that was created between the Scott Pilgrim vs. the World cast considering they all came back to voice their roles for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. That includes the likes of Chris Evans, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Aubrey Plaza, Brie Larson, Anna Kendrick, Mae Whitman, Jason Schwartzman, Kieran Culkin, Alison Pill, Brandon Routh and Ellen Wong. Prior to the anime, the cast all came together to do a reunion table read in 2020 for its 10th anniversary.

Thank you, Michael Cera! We can’t wait to see what that random email response created when Scott Pilgrim Takes Off this November.