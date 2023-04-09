Scott Pilgrim The Anime: What We Know About The Netflix Series

I can’t believe this day has finally come - Scott Pilgrim is being turned into an anime !

This is honestly hilarious for me, because I only just watched Scott Pilgrim vs. The World for the first time and I noted how many of the fight scenes that were featured in that movie felt as if they were taken right out of my favorite anime shows. And now, we’re going to be getting a full-on anime of them, delivered to us on Netflix, simply titled, Scott Pilgrim The Anime.

But, who is going to be starring in this new show? And, when might it be coming out? For all your questions, here is what we know so far about Scott Pilgrim The Anime.

At the time of writing this, in April 2023, there is no set premiere date for Scott Pilgrim The Anime. Granted, it was just announced a couple of weeks ago, so I’m not that surprised that we haven’t gotten an official release date yet.

However, we do know that it’ll be coming to Netflix, so that could be a good or a bad sign. Sometimes shows on Netflix tend to release quite quickly, and other times you might be waiting for years for an update (looking at you, Stranger Things Season 4). So who really knows how long this show is going to take in terms of its arrival. I doubt it’ll be on any 2023 TV premiere schedule, but it’s always good to think ahead.

The Original Cast From The Film Adaptation Is Returning To Voice The Characters

For those who don’t remember Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, there were so many stars in that film that it’s hard to keep track. But, surprise, surprise – the entire cast of the original film is going to come back to voice their respective characters, which comes directly from the Tudum (opens in new tab) announcement regarding the series.

This includes big names such as Michael Cera coming back to voice the titular role, Chris Evans as one of the evil exes, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona, Kieran Culkin as Wallace, Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers, Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim, Brie Larson as Envy Adams, Johnny Simmons as young Neil, Ellen Wong as Knives Chau, Mark Webber as Stephen Sills, Alison Pill as Kim Pine, and Mae Whitman, Brandon Routh, and Jason Schwartzman also coming back for their roles as the Evil Exes.

I mean, just from this cast-list alone, it already looks insane and it’s so awesome to have them back. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World released back in 2010, and so many of these actors have had major careers since then that have truly made them huge stars.

Chris Evans, who posted about his excitement on returning to the franchise on Twitter with the response, "BOOM!" has become known for his role as Steve Rogers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe , and later moving to other roles in movies and series such as Knives Out and Defending Jacob.

Another star from the film that shared her love for the film on Twitter was Anna Kendrick. She has had major career breakthroughs since 2010, with roles in movies such as Pitch Perfect , A Simple Favor, and more, so it’ll be awesome to see her return to her role.

Mae Whitman, who has done extensive voice-work before, such as on Avatar: The Last Airbender, the underrated The Owl House, and American Dragon: Jake Long, shared her excitement for the new series on Twitter as well:

HELL YA BROTHER

Brie Larson also shared her excitement on Twitter for her return to voice Envy Adams for the series. Larson has since won an Academy Award for her role in Room, and portrays Captain Marvel in the MCU, a role she’ll reprise in the upcoming The Marvels , but looks like she’ll be returning to her roots this time around:

Hello again ❤️ #ScottPilgrim pic.twitter.com/alGbuWdJ4vMarch 30, 2023 See more

Truly, so many great stars are coming back and I can’t wait.

The Anime Is Based On The Scott Pilgrim Graphic Novels Of The Same Name

While I’m sure that most of us know about Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, and the cast of that movie is coming back to voice these characters, be aware that the anime is not a sequel to the film . We are not going to see a continuation of the characters we know.

Rather, it’s an anime adaptation of the Scott Pilgrim graphic novels that’s apparently even better than just a “straight” adaptation from the books, according to what the movie's director, Edgar Wright, said in the Tudum announcement.

The graphic novels follow the titular character who lives in Toronto, Ontario and follows the story of him trying to date Ramona Flowers but only after defeating all of her seven evil exes in order to win her heart. Truly, a story of the ages.

The Series Will Be Animated By Science SARU

There are so many anime studios out there, such as MAPPA (which creates big shows like Attack on Titan or the dark Chainsaw Man ), or WIT (which makes shows such as Spy x Family and more), but Tudum confirmed that Science SARU will be adapting it for Netflix.

The company is the name behind such anime like Star Wars: Visions, Devilman Crybaby, and more, so I have faith this show will be in good hands.

Edgar Wright Is Going To Work As An Executive Producer On The Series

Edgar Wright, who directed the film, is also confirmed to be working as an executive producer for the anime series, according to the Tudum announcement. In a quote that was released, he said that this was a long-time in the making, as the cast had remained close, and now he’s so excited to see it come to life:

Over the years fans had asked if there would be a sequel to the film or some other kind of continuation. I knew that a live action sequel was unlikely, but I would usually defer by suggesting that perhaps an anime adaptation was an interesting way to go. And then, lo and behold, one day Netflix got in touch to ask about this exact idea. But even better, our brilliant creator Bryan Lee O’Malley had an idea that was way more adventurous than just a straight adaptation of the original books.

Just reading that makes me so excited.

The Series Will Feature Original Songs

One of the best parts about Scott Pilgrim vs. The World was the fun music that we got to listen to throughout, whether that be some awesome rock, crazy electronic music, or the classic song that Envy Adams sings.

Arguably, the music is what I remembered the most from the original movie, because it just matched the vibe of everything else crazy going on that we saw. Even if the film didn't do as well at the box office, fans love the soundtrack to this day.

Thankfully, Scott Pilgrim The Anime is going to be moving in that direction as well, so get ready to move your body once again. Confirmed by Netflix, the new anime will feature original songs by Anamanaguchi, so we’ll be getting plenty of new music to bop our heads to.

What are you the most excited for when it comes to Scott Pilgrim The Anime? I need to see a trailer now and get excited. It’ll be a fun time, that’s for sure.