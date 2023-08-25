Scott Pilgrim’s Michael Cera Explains Why He Got Depressed After Wrapping

Michael Cera is all over Hollywood once again thanks to his role in Black Mirror and playing the lovable Allan in Barbie. With those roles, as well as his latest film Adults on the way, Cera has done a lot of press reminiscing on some of his roles from years prior. After his honest take about the Netflix run of Arrested Development, the actor opened up about being "depressed" after wrapping Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World.

Cera has a number of movies and projects he's known for, and he revisited some of his most iconic roles in a video with GQ. After talking about the amount of pain he felt from taking an errant kick from a stuntman, the actor confessed that he was pretty upset to wrap up the nine months he spent making Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World:

By the end of the movie, I felt like, 'This is my world. This is my group of friends. It feels like it's always going to be this way.’ Honestly, I was a little depressed when we were done because it all just goes away, and you're like, 'Where did everybody go?' You get used to that as you get older and as you're acting for a while, but I was sad to lose it. I could have kept making that forever, even though it was exhausting.

The actor confessed that his experience likely wasn't the same as his Scott Pilgrim co-stars, considering many of them popped in and out of the filming process while he was there for the entire time. Michael Cera also mentioned that the feeling of letting go of a project wasn't entirely uncommon, but one that he was able to cope with as he became older and took on more work.

Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World is certainly one of Michael Cera's most notable works as an actor, and soon, more audiences will get a chance to re-live that adventure all over again. Cera, as well as a majority of the original cast of the live-action film, have gotten together to lend their voices to the anime adaptation of the movie (which is based on a graphic novel series) headed to Netflix:

With over a decade passed since the release of Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World, it will be cool to re-live the fun of the movie in a new format and remember how great Michael Cera was in the role of Scott. Who knows whether or not working on that helped dredge back up those past feelings of depression when wrapping on the movie originally, though it's clear from his speaking about it that it was a significant project that stuck with him.

One cool bit about the anime adaptation on the way from Netflix is that it will "expand the universe" of the franchise in a way that Edgar Wright didn't elaborate on. What's likely is that it will contain content from the comics that the original movie lacked and maybe even set up a successor series. I'm not sure we could get another live-action movie with the same cast over a decade later, but I'd love to see these characters return in any way they can.

Those wishing to watch Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World can do so by using a Peacock Premium subscription. The movie is worth a re-watch for anyone who hasn't seen it in a while, especially for those who loved Michael Cera in Barbie.