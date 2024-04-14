The Michael Jackson Biopic Is Now Filming, And Producer Graham King Says It Will Cover Michael’s 'Complicated' Legacy

Music biopics are set for 2024 and beyond , as it seems that this specific category of films has seen an uptick of sorts as of late. A title on the docket that’s starting to drum up buzz, is the Michael Jackson-centered film, Michael , which is being helmed by Antoine Fuqua. Thanks to reports that dropped earlier this year, the public has received behind-the-scenes details on the production. Now, Fuqua’s latest theatrical effort is in the midst of filming ahead of its 2025 release date. All the while, producer Graham King has teased what viewers can expect from the movie, saying that it’s going to tackle Jackson’s “complicated” legacy.

Some select individuals were able to see the first footage of Michael during Lionsgate’s presentation at CinemaCon this past week. CinemaBlend was among the outlets in attendance and was present when Graham King addressed the audience. He noted that when it comes to a biopic, “there’s added expectation to represent …what’s faithful to the subject.” The veteran producer then went on to discuss the approach taken with the Jackson-focused film, which is apparently halfway through production. And, based on his sentiments, he and his collaborators aren’t looking to create a one-dimensional piece of work:

Well, guys, there’s biopics and then there’s Michael Jackson. An enigma full of eccentricities, electrifying talent, arguably the most famous entertainer to ever move across the planet. and yet behind the unrelenting truth, accusations and blinding media spotlight he was simply a man. A man who lived a very complicated life. The movie will get into all of it.

62-year-old Graham King is no stranger to biopics, as he notably served as a producer on the historical dramas Ali and The Young Victoria. And, as far as music-infused biographical films go, he produced Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. The movie received mixed reviews but won four Oscars, including Best Actor for Rami Malek. So King has been around the block and seems to be aiming to deliver a nuanced examination of the “Billie Jean” singer.

A truly stellar cast has been assembled for Michael, and it’s led by the late Grammy winner’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson, who’s playing his uncle. Nia Long and Colman Domingo have also been cast and are playing the roles of Katherine and Joe Jackson, respectively. Playing the role of Michael’s manager and attorney, John Branca, is Miles Teller, who broke his silence on the casting in March and expressed his eagerness to be a part of the production. Other members of the ensemble include Laura Harrier, Larenz Tate, Kat Graham, Jessica Sula and Kendrick Sampson.

While there are some firm pieces in place for this motion picture, it’s far too early to say whether it’ll hit the right notes like its subject did for so many years. And I already imagine that hardcore fans are going to analyze the film closely. Some have already made clear what they want in a Michael Jackson biopic and what they aren’t looking for. Still, Graham King seems confident in what’s planned and, should the film play as well as the first footage apparently did at CinemaCon, he may have something special on his hands.

Michael is set to open in theaters on April 18, 2025 and, in the meantime, you can check out the 2024 movie schedule to plan your next trip to the cinema.