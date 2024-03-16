Miles Teller Breaks Silence On Joining The Michael Jackson Biopic

There are a ton of upcoming music biopics , but few intrigue me more than the highly anticipated movie about the King of Pop, Michael Jackson. We have a few things we know about Michael , which it’s titled, such as the casting of Colman Domingo and Nia Long in the critical roles of MJ’s parents, Joe and Katherine Jackson, respectively. Adding to the star power is Miles Teller, who has been cast as John Branca, Jackson’s longstanding manager and an entertainment lawyer. The Top Gun: Maverick star recently broke his silence on being part of this high-profile project, even sharing some insight into how he's preparing for the gig.

In a video shared to Variety’s Instagram, the actor can be seen catching up with the outlet while attending the Vanity Fair Oscars party following this year's event. The 37-year-old star was asked about the film potentially covering the late singer's legal issues and the allegations of sexual abuse. While Miles Teller didn't explicitly name those issues when responding, he did discuss the considerations he had to make before taking on the part. The Whiplash star said:

Before I choose any role, I consider everything about it, you know? I think you only get so many opportunities in this business to make films. And so, I’m really excited to be a part of it. I think it’s going to blow people away.

Musical biopics have certainly seen some big business, following the success of Elvis and this year’s surprise box office triumph of Bob Marley: One Love. There's also the eagerly awaited Back to Black, which focuses on Amy Winehouse. This pattern shows no sign of slowing down, and it makes sense that we finally have a serious biography of one of the most influential musical artists of all time.

The Fantastic Four alum later shared some insight on how he is preparing for the role. He also delivered a message to those who might have mixed feelings about the production:

I think you just try to inundate yourself with as much information as you can. I’ve gotten to meet Branca, gotten to hang out with him a little bit, Antoine [Fuqua], Graham King. It’s an incredible team involved. And, regardless of what your opinion may be, Michael is one of the greatest to ever do it, if not the greatest, and he deserves a movie to be made.

The star is spot on about the remarkable team assembled for the Michael Jackson biopic. The cast features Jafaar Jackson, Michael’s real-life nephew who’s playing his late pop star uncle . Behind the camera, Antoine Fuqua of Training Day and the Equalizer franchise fame directs, while John Logan, known for his work on Gladiator, penned the screenplay. Graham King, the force behind Bohemian Rhapsody , is producing the film under his GK Films banner, ensuring the project is in esteemed hands.

I'm interested in seeing what the cast manages to bring to their roles, and that includes Miles Teller. Considering that he's been hanging out with the real John Branca, one would think that he's hoping to bring a strong level of authenticity to the proceedings. Here's hoping that he manages to turn in another strong performance in what could be a truly show-stopping film.