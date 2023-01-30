The Michael Jackson Biopic Has Found Its Star, And He's Related To The Late Singer

The Michael Jackson biopic being produced by Bohemian Rhapsody’s Graham King has been steaming ahead into production. With the recent hiring of director Antoine Fuqua, a huge step had been taken towards getting this long developing project off the ground, Things have gotten even closer to camera ready, as this chronicle of moments in Jackson’s career has found its star, and he’s related to the late singer.

Nephew Jaafar Jackson has been announced as playing the role of his uncle in the still untitled biopic. Lionsgate made the announcement today, through a press release containing the news. This choice has already nabbed some high praise from Antoine Fuqua and Graham King, but the most notable approval comes from Michael Jackson’s mother, Katherine, who made the following statement:

Jaafar embodies my son. It’s so wonderful to see him carry on the Jackson legacy of entertainers and performers.

According to his bio on IMDb , 26 year-old Jaafar Jackson is the second youngest son of Jermaine Jackson, brother of Michael and fellow member of the Jackson 5. Through media appearances and music videos for his own projects, young Jaafar has been making waves in the family business of entertaining.

Responding to his casting in the new Michael Jackson biopic, Jaafar posted an official photo from behind the scenes with a message of gratitude. Shown striking one of his uncle's signature poses, you can see that image, and Jackson's message, as follows:

I’m humbled and honored to bring my Uncle Michael’s story to life. To all the fans all over the world, I’ll see you soon. Photo by Jourdynn Jackson pic.twitter.com/Xow9MkakupJanuary 30, 2023 See more

The untitled Michael Jackson biopic is stated to start principal photography in 2023, with no set date specified for production start or release. For all of the movies headed to the market in the year to come, head over to the 2023 new movie releases schedule.

