Mike Epps Says He And Ice Cube Are Making Last Friday, But I’m Really Just Here For His Appeal To Chris Tucker

It’s not uncommon for a movie to land in “development hell,” as various factors can prevent it from being released. Last Friday – the long-hoped-for legacy sequel in Ice Cube’s Friday series – is such a film that’s seen its share of starts and stops over the years. It sounds like the situation is turning around for the better now, though. That’s based on Mike Epps saying that the comedy flick is officially moving forward. And, in addition to sharing that declaration, Epps also made an appeal to franchise OG Chris Tucker that I really appreciate.

What Did Mike Epps Say About The Newest Friday Movie?

Mike Epps has played more than a few notable characters. Daymond "Day Day" Jones, the cousin of Craig Jones, is certainly one of them. Like so many, Epps (who joined the franchise in its second film) has been eager to see a fourth film in the stoner comedy series come to fruition. So he was enthusiastic when he appeared on an episode of The Breakfast Club (which is on YouTube) and shared the big news. While sharing the update, he also took the time to shout out Ice Cube for the work he’s done over the years:

[Cube] called me the other day. … We just finished the deal. And big shout out to Cube, man. That’s another brother that’s put so many brothers on, man. Man, this dude put so — and don’t really get the props for it. Put me, Chris Tucker, Bernie Mac, I mean name 'em. … I haven’t seen the script, but I’m pretty sure it’s good. And we gonna bring in the new comics. We gonna put the DC Young Flys and all of them in with the OGs. … We don’t know when we start shooting, but the deal is done.

Throughout the course of his career, Ice Cube has made various contributions to the movie industry. He spearheaded the beloved Barbershop franchise and put in memorable performances in films like Boyz n the Hood (a great coming-of-age film) and Three Kings. And, as a former N.W.A. member, he also served as a producer on the 2015 biopic Straight Outta Compton. It’s great to hear how he’s helped so many people out, and it makes sense to bring in new talent for this upcoming sequel.

I still wonder just how many of the original cast members might return, though. Who I’d really love to see back in the fold is Chris Tucker, and Mike Epps feels the same way.

What Did Mike Epps Have To Say About Chris Tucker?

In addition to Ice Cube’s Craig, 1995’s Friday also features Chris Tucker’s Smokey as the co-lead. Smokey, Craig’s best friend, is a marijuana-addicted drug dealer, who has a habit for getting in over his head. Today, he remains one of the franchise’s most recognizable characters, and that’s in great part due to Tucker’s winning performance. So it was very disappointing when Tucker didn’t return for the sequels – Next Friday and Friday After Next. When asked if Tucker might return for the fourth film, Mike Epps got honest:

Hopefully, we can get Chris Tucker in it. We need to get Chris Tucker on there, because people still love Chris Tucker. He’s still Smokey, he laid it down. He positioned me to do it. So Chris, if you’re listening to it, we need you, baby boy. Come on back.

The thought of the Rush Hour alum returning for Last Friday is sweet, though it’s hard to say whether it might actually happen. For some time now, he’s been adamant about not returning as Smokey, who was written out as having gone to rehab. He previously mentioned that he chose not to return for the sequels, as he didn’t want to glamorize weed through his portrayal of the character. It’s fair to say that the fan-favorite actor is indeed entitled to his position.

With that said, it would still be great to see Smokey return in some capacity. Maybe the new film establishes that today, the small-time dealer is no longer fixated on weed, though that might make it somewhat harder for the writers to mine comedy for the character. Regardless of whether Chris Tucker returns, it’s cool to hear that Ice Cube’s Last Friday is no longer stalled and that new and old faces are set to take part in it. For now, grab a Netflix subscription and stream the original Friday.