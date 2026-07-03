Supergirl's Drunk Krypto Scene In Superman Was Way More Awkward To Film Than You'd Guess

The DCU is still in its infancy, as we're only two movie into the first slate of projects (titled Gods and Monsters). The studio's co-CEO James Gunn kicked things off with Superman, which featured a cameo from Milly Alcock's Supergirl. But the House of the Dragon actress revealed that filming that short sequence was actually way more awkward than you might have guessed. Let's break it all down.

While Supergirl recently arrived in theaters, we're still learning more about how James Gunn's Superman movie came together. During a recent video from the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Alcock was asked about filming her brief but memorable role as a drunk Kara Zor-El. She said:

I think it was a bit like 'You're drunk! Be more drunk! Stumble!' It was kind of like that. 'Pretend the dog is licking you.' And there was like a four foot eleven actor. These actors that play animals, and she was pretending to be a dark and bark at me.

While Krypto was a scene-stealer in the theatrical cut of Superman (which is streaming with a HBO Max subscription), the reality of filming that sequence is another matter entirely. Namely because there was no dog, and instead Alcock was filming alongside a full grown woman. Oh, the glamor of moviemaking!

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Fans who have been watching the DC movies in order were introduced to a very drunk Kara, who got her time to shine in Craig Gillespie's Supergirl movie. Later in the same interview, Milly Alcock got real about how "embarrassing" it is to be an actor... including when you're performing opposite a human pretending to be a dog. In her words:

Acting is so embarrassing. I don't think people realize actually how utterly embarrassing it is. Because you also have to try things, and sometimes it doesn't land. But it's part of the job, taking a risk or swinging. And you're like 'Okay, that didn't work. But let me try it again.' And you have to have trust, the director has to trust you to try things. Because sometimes you swing and it's a home run.

Oh, to be a fly on the wall as the 26 year-old actress filmed that scene from Superman. Ultimately, I felt the brief sequence was a successful introduction, and showed the juxtaposition between Kara and her hopeful cousin Kal-El. So any embarrassing or cringe-worthy moments were worth it in the end.

Superman can be re-watched on HBO Max, and Supergirl is in theaters now as part of the 2026 movie release schedule. Luckily for fans of Alcock's character, she'll be back with a role in Man of Tomorrow. Hopefully filming that movie isn't quite as embarrassing.