Milly Alcock Rocks Sheer Top And Socks To Supergirl Premiere, And It’s About Time The Informal Premiere Came Back

Method-dressing was at an all-time high around the time Margot Robbie mainstreamed Barbiecore and Zendaya wore literal Dune armor, mimicking C-3PO on the red carpet. I feel like the color scheme for Supergirl would have made method dressing easy, but the effortless Milly Alcock and co. weren’t having that. Instead, they stepped out in *gasp* less formal wear.

Take a look at the Brazil red carpet stop for Supergirl at Museu do Amanha in Rio De Janeiro earlier this week. (Yes, the event that also yielded that Gorilla Grodd news.) Milly rocked sheer socks, a sheer top, a miniskirt and reasonable heels. It’s stunning. It also honestly looks pretty comfortable. I don’t type the word comfortable in celebrity fashion stories very often.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The thing is, the early aughts are back in, and do you know what I remember most about those years? Movie premiere red carpets were a breezy, informal affair. Stars would show up in clothing you could conceivably purchase at a store. Think Hilary Duff crashing Lindsay Lohan’s Freaky Friday premiere.

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Basically, looks were still aspirational, but obtainable. Choices were way less curated and the vibes ran the gamut, and that seems to be what the entire Supergirl team on hand went for here. Check out Peter Safran, Milly, writer Ana Nogueira and Craig Gillespie.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It was a different time, and the Supergirl crew seems to want to be bringing it back. I honestly don’t hate it. I love a good method-dressing moment, don’t get me wrong, but James Gunn’s been trying to bring “fun” to the DCU for a while. It’s been a stark contrast to what Zack Snyder was trying to do with his vision. The vibe’s fun, the movie’s fun, the fashion’s fun.

Plus, we don't all need to be hiding behind dumpsters to keep voluminous dresses a secret. Yes, I'm looking at you Emily Blunt in Devil Wears Prada 2.

We’re just getting started on the Supergirl press tour, and I’d have to imagine at least one of these events will be a bit more jazzed up. I’m OK with a full length dress or two making an appearance (jury’s out on any capes), but I do kind of like how Noughties this press tour is feeling so far. Method dressing is not out in the least, but I’m digging the vibe here. It works for this movie.