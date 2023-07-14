Margot Robbie’s Been Wearing Famous Barbie Outfits. She Completely Outdid Herself At The Euro Premiere

You guys? The moment we’ve been waiting for ever since we were tiny, delighted, impressionable children is nearly almost here, as our first (A girl can dream, can’t she?) live-action Barbie movie is just days away from hitting theaters! Fans have been obsessing over everything from how Margot Robbie ’s Barbie holds her hands in the posters , to her ever high-heel ready feet , and while the film promises to be a gem, the star’s looks for the press tour have been throwing it back to the iconic doll’s famous outfits. But, she completely outdid herself at the European premiere.

What Did Margot Robbie Wear To Barbie’s European Premiere?

Those who haven’t been paying attention to the many interviews and public appearances the cast has done for this movie, which have included numerous pink carpets, have probably missed the fact that Margot Robbie made sure to bust out Barbiecore looks for the press tour and has been doing the same for every premiere. If you think this means that the Bombshell actress has just been throwing on some blush-hued clothing for all of her outings, however, you would be sorely mistaken. Take a look at what she donned for the European premiere, so we can discuss!

(Image credit: (Photo by Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images))

Well, what do you think? Actually, I don’t know why I’m asking, because we know that your jaw is on. The. Floor. And you are truly unable to form any words right now. It’s glamour, on glamour, on glamour, OK? I mean, she’s wearing gloves! There’s a stole , for goodness sakes! Nothing beats a stole, people! You need a closer look at it, don’t you? Alright, here ya go:

(Image credit: (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage))

Seriously, just look at the two of them! While one of Ryan Gosling’s fellow Kens noted that he thinks all of the guys in the film “ looked like absolute losers in a funny way ,” I don’t really believe that we can dispute how Gosling has used his Kenergy for some sophisticated ensembles. Also, while I understand why everyone is going crazy over Dua Lipa’s sheer mesh premiere dress , I think Robbie’s style has it beat. Why? Only because it’s a custom-designed Vivienne Westwood that’s based on the outfit worn by 1960’s ‘Enchanted Evening’ Barbie , that's all.

The actress really has been going all out for these appearances, and has had several classic Barbie looks recreated/reimagined so that she could step out in style. She sported a dress very similar to the swimsuit worn by the very first Barbie (you can see her as that doll in the 2001: A Space Odyssey -spoofing teaser ) while promoting the movie in Australia, and used the Seoul premiere to give a nod to 1985’s ‘Day-to-Night’ Barbie. Observe her “day” look:

(Image credit: (Photo by JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images))

Yes, this is extremely true to the original toy’s clothing (minus the pink and white briefcase), but she found a way to bring the doll’s “night” style into 2023:

(Image credit: (Photo by Han Myung-Gu/WireImage))

Honestly, if you weren’t already looking forward to this movie, then all of these spot-on pink carpet styles should have you buying a ticket, post haste! Barbie opens on July 21.