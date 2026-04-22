‘Funny Sight.’ Emily Blunt Went To Great Lengths To Keep Devil Wears Prada 2 Dress Surprise, And Dumpsters Were Involved

Promotion for The Devil Wears Prada 2 – which is one of the biggest titles on the 2026 movie schedule – is now in full effect, and that’s sure to excite fans. With that, the cast has been doing press for the film and, earlier this week, they assembled in New York City for the long-awaited sequel’s premiere. Among those present was Emily Blunt, who sported a sweet Haute couture ensemble that really sparked some attention. After the fact, a source mentioned dumpsters will describe the lead-up to Blunt’s appearance at the event.

Emily Blunt walked the red carpet in a Schiaparelli gown, and that lovely outfit is a piece of the acclaimed fashion designer’s spring collection. The Oscar nominee also accessorized the look with some sweet bracelets and a necklace, both of which were collectively adorned in 300 pearls. A spy spoke with Page Six about Blunt’s preparation for her arrival at the Lincoln Center, and they shared a humorous thought about what it was like seeing Blunt make her way through corridors of The Peninsula hotel on her way out to the premiere:

[It was] funny sight to see Blunt in a massive, priceless couture Schiaparelli gown passing by dumpsters and staff folding laundry.

Just imagine casually working and randomly seeing Blunt (who reprises her role as Emily Charlton in the film) all dolled up in a stunning dress and making her way past trash containers. That in and of itself honestly sounds like something pulled from a movie. As for how the hotel’s employees felt about seeing the Oppenheimer star making her way through the place, the spy also said this:

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The housekeeping staff were totally taken by surprise.

I could definitely understand if that was indeed how the staff felt when encountering Emily Blunt in the wild. Regardless, the actress did look incredible and, during the premiere, she credited her stylist, Jessica Paster, for obtaining the dress for her. Blunt even joked that Paster “killed people at dawn” just to get her hands on the outfit. No fellow stylists were surely harmed during the process, of course given, a Daniel Schiaparelli outfit was involved, I can’t imagine that having been easy for Paster.

Disney+: from $11.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Check out the Devil Wears Prada on Disney+. Plans start at $11.99 a month for the ad-supported plan. Customers can also go ad-free and pay $18.99 monthly or save 16% by pre-paying $189.99 for a year.

Fashion is, of course, at the center of The Devil Wears Prada 2 as is the case with its 2006 predecessor. It’s for that reason that fans have seemed eager to get glimpses of the outfits that the characters will be sporting in the film. Lead actress Anne Hathaway revealed a business-centric look for her character, Andy Sachs, last summer, while a stunning red dress for Meryl Streep’s Miranda Priestly. While other looks were spoiled by set photos amid filming in New York, the creative team just seemed happy that fans were hyped.

Meanwhile, Emily Blunt called the coverage of the set “overwhelming — in a good way,” as she can feel the enthusiasm of the fans as well. However, she did also compare the situation to a “zoo exhibit” in some respects. Regardless of that, though, I’m happy that Blunt has seemingly been enjoying herself while promoting The Devil Wears Prada 2 and sporting some sweet threads in the process. Check out the movie when it opens in theaters on May 1, and stream its predecessor with a Disney+ subscription.