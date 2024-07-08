Brad Pitt’s New Formula 1 Movie Is Using Top Gun: Maverick Technology, But Some Of The Scenes They Are Shooting Sound Even More Insane
From fighter jets to Formula One cars!
Joseph Kosinski, the powerhouse director behind Top Gun: Maverick, is switching gears from fighter jets to Formula 1 race cars. His latest project set to thrill cinematic thrill seekers is the upcoming 2025 movie release, F1. The Apple Original Films production stars Brad Pitt and promises to merge cutting-edge technology with the intense, high-speed world of Formula 1 racing. Sign me up.
The director is known for his innovative filmmaking techniques, and this project is no exception. He and his team are leveraging advanced technology that even surpasses what they used in the record-breaking Top Gun: Maverick. The Tron: Legacy director explained to Deadline:
This state-of-the-art approach allows for capturing the electrifying thrill of Formula 1 with unprecedented precision, ensuring that every high-speed moment is documented in cinematic detail.
One of the most striking aspects of the film's production is its integration into live Formula racing events. The Oblivion filmmaker recounted an adrenaline-pumping shoot at Silverstone:
This tight, high-pressure shooting schedule not only adds authenticity but also heightens the emotional intensity of the performances. The first trailer for F1 gives us a look at Pitt suited up and, highlights the exhilarating racing action, and evokes the same thrilling vibes as Top Gun: Maverick in the best possible way.
F1 is also borrowing a page from Top Gun by incorporating experts into its production team. Just as Maverick included naval pilot experts like Frank “Walleye” Weisser, this racing film features seven-time F1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton as a producer. Hamilton’s expertise has been invaluable, ensuring the movie accurately portrays the sport. The director added:
With a release date set for June 2025, hitting streaming for anyone with an AppleTV+ subscription, excitement is already building. While it's uncertain if F1 will reach the same heights as Tom Cruise’s 2022 billion-dollar hit, the film promises to deliver an adrenaline-charged cinematic experience. Combining star power, innovative technology similar to that used in Cruise’s billion-dollar 2022 hit, and authentic racing action, this Formula 1 film is poised to captivate audiences and leave fans on the edge of their seats. For more on upcoming movies, check out our 2024 movie release schedule.
