Mission: Impossible 7’s Profits Reportedly Just Went Up By Millions (And The Movie Can Thank A Lawsuit)

Going into the 2023 movie release schedule ’s summer season, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One seemed destined to be a no-brainer success story. Looking back on what actually happened during this summer’s competition at the movies, it looks like the Tom Cruise-led sequel has lost money , resulting in a disappointment for its home studio. However, a recent lawsuit may have helped push Ethan Hunt’s latest mission closer to making a profit, with a judgement reportedly awarding millions.

Collider reports that roughly $71 million have been paid out to Paramount after the studio pursued an insurance payout related to various COVID-19 production delays. Insurance company Chubb’s previous payout of $5.5 million was way below the $100 million limit than the policy insuring Mission: Impossible 7. Now the settlement reportedly agreed upon after the case was concluded in the middle of 2022 has been revealed, and it's a supposed figure that’s much closer to the potential maximum.

This monetary matter certainly wasn’t helped by the huge budget overruns Dead Reckoning - Part One ran into. It could also be seen as a bit of a miscalculation to have kept the debut of the seventh Mission: Impossible on the calendar so close to the bombshell opening weekend of Barbie and Oppenheimer . So while the film may have underperformed based on expectations, you have to admit it was a stiff market.

Obstacles have stood in the way of Mission: Impossible 7 and success, but for once, it looks like something has broken in favor of the picture. As this alleged payout from the insurance policy has amounted to a substantial sum, it could go a long way to ensuring that Mission: Impossible 8 doesn't have to undergo any potential budget cuts.

Then again, the only people who would have a true idea about how much money has been won or lost are the accountants who keep Paramount's books. At the very least, the sum in question could go a long way to off setting those production overages. Every little bit helps in a marketplace where the competition is fierce, and audiences are harder to win over than ever when trying to fill theaters.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One will soon be able to bring in more money thanks to its home entertainment release. This chapter of IMF adventures will be hitting the Digital HD market starting October 10th, with physical media releases arriving on shelves October 31st.

In the meantime, Dead Reckoning Part Two is still set to be released in theaters as part of the 2024 movie schedule on June 28. For those of you that have interest in revisiting the Mission: Impossible antics of the past, all six previous entries are currently available to stream through a Paramount+ subscription. That just so happens to be the future home that Dead Reckoning Part One will be heading off to in the future.