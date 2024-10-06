'More Money, More Problems Is Real.' Terrifier 3's Director Gets Real About Having Way More Than $250,000 To Work With This Time
Bigger bucks, bigger body counts, but also bigger pains in the butt!
The upcoming Terrifier 3 is already turning heads – and audience members' stomachs – with Damien Leone's latest dose of unrelenting gore. This third installment in the shock horror franchise made its mark with a powerful debut at Fantastic Fest in September, and is now poised to drive a hatchet right through the 2024 movie schedule. The film immediatley pushes boundaries with its gnarly, controversial opening scene, showing off a budget that's far higher than its $250,000-funded predecessor while still keeping things indie. But as The Notorious B.I.G. once taught us, with more money come more problems.
In a candid interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Leone laid bare the pros and cons of his newfound financial flexibility. The Terrifier creator, who has built his career around a grassroots, DIY approach, didn’t hold back in discussing the stress of stepping into a bigger production. (Read our Terrifier 3 review here!) As the filmmaker explained to the publication:
At first glance, it may seem like a dream come true for any filmmaker to level up in terms of funding. But as Damien pointed out, the increase in resources comes with its own set of complications. More money means more crew, departments, and—unsurprisingly—more decisions.
When it came to the indie nature of the first two films in the gore-a-thon franchise, Leone had the luxury of time—something that vanished when he moved into the larger-budget territory. He continued:
The special effects superstar-turned-director’s reflections offer a rare peek behind the scenes of a filmmaker in terms of balancing passion with pragmatism. One of the biggest hurdles with Terrifier 3 was the sheer time crunch, with edits still being made on the film the afternoon of its world premiere, though it wasn’t all doom and gloom.
Leone made sure to highlight how, this time around, he had an “incredible team” to support him, including the renowned Christien Tinsley’s special makeup effects team. If that name rings a bell, it’s because Tinsley’s work has been featured in everything from The Passion of the Christ to Westworld. The filmmaker shared:
Leone’s experience can be viewed as a cautionary tale for filmmakers entering the big leagues. Sure, a bigger budget offers more possibilities, but it can also lead to new challenges that can feel overwhelming. From the ticking clock to the pressure of delivering on audience expectations, Terrifier 3 has proven to be the director’s biggest test yet. And while the director is undoubtedly grateful for the additional resources, it’s clear that working on a larger scale comes with its own struggles.
As the upcoming horror movie Terrifier 3 prepares to hit theaters, one thing is clear: Damien Leone has managed to maintain the gory, controversial core of the franchise while adapting to the pressures of bigger budgets and tighter schedules. And with an ever-growing fanbase, the Scary Clown franchise isn’t slowing down any time soon.
