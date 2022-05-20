More Reports Detail Johnny Depp’s Wild Spending Habits Thanks To His Defamation Trial With Amber Heard

There are messy celebrity divorces, and then there’s the ongoing drama between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. The former couple has been in a legal battle for years, which has heated up now that the defamation case in Virginia has been in trial . Both actors have taken the stand recently, and gone viral as a result . And more reports detailing Depp’s wild spending habits have been revealed thanks to the defamation trial.

The action in the courtroom has been happening for weeks now, with Johnny Depp, Amber Heard, and more witnesses painting a picture of the former couple’s tumultuous relationship. The Pirates of the Caribbean star’s former financial manager Joel Mandel recently testified via a pre-recorded deposition, where he revealed the money that was lost by Depp. Per Insider , the actor made a whopping $600 million from 1999 to 2016. So how exactly did he spend it all?

According to Joel Mandel, there were a number of super expensive factors in Johnny Depp reportedly blowing his millions. According to him, the spending got really out of hand when Depp and Amber Heard got together back in 2010. Mandel claims that Depp spent a whopping $100,000 every month to a doctor named David Kipper, who was there to help his addiction issues. Another $300k was spent every month on the actor’s staff, which included assistants and property managers. Finally, $10,000 was spent every single day for security.

Given just some of his monthly expenses, it makes more sense why Johnny Depp’s fortune was diminished over the years. Amber Heard’s name was reportedly included in some of these wild expenses, including a wine bill of $160,000 before their marriage ended.

Per Joel Mandel’s testimony, Johnny Depp’s financial situation did not occur due to giving significant money to charity . As he explained,

I don't recall writing large charity checks. It was more his style to show up at an event or lend his name something rather than write a check.

Clearly Johnny Depp was spending a wild amount of money every month, which is why his millions of dollars were diminished throughout the years. This seemingly makes the financial stakes of his defamation case against Amber Heard all the more high. Depp is suing his ex-wife for $50 million, while she’s counter suing for even more money. It remains to be seen where the jury lies on the situation.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s legal battle was kickstarted when the Aquaman actress wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post detailing her experience with domestic violence. While she didn’t name her ex-husband by name, the public (and Depp) put together who she was seemingly referencing. And that’s when the lawsuits began.