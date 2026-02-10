How Does Sam Neill Feel About That Alan Grant Name Drop In Jurassic World Rebirth?

The Jurassic Park franchise has been popular for decades now, dating back to Steven Spielberg's groundbreaking original. The Jurassic World movies (which are streaming with a Peacock subscription) have continued to tell new stories, the most recent being Rebirth. That movie featured Jonathan Bailey's Dr. Henry Loomis, who revealed he was actually a student of Alan Grant's. And now Sam Neill has responded to his signature character being named dropped in that blockbuster.

Sam Neill recently played Dr. Grant in a Super Bowl commercial, but before that he and his co-stars returned in Jurassic World Dominion. While he didn't appear in Rebirth, Alan Grant being mentioned offered some connection to the franchise's history. In a conversation with EW, the 78 year-old actor reacted to the name drop in the most recent movie, saying:

I was surprised. It's nice when these things refer to each other, and I thought that was respectful and good.

Alan Grant has spoken. It sounds like Neill was happy about the way that his character was both mentioned and honored during that brief exchange in Jurassic World Rebirth. Of course, there are fans who might be holding out hope for the actor to once again reprise his role in a future installment. But at the time of writing this story, Universal has not announced that another sequel is happening.

Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

The Jurassic World movies are streaming on Peacock, including Rebirth. Costing as little as $7.99 a month, you can also pay more for Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus and enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later.

As previously mentioned, Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum got to get back into the fray for Jurassic World Dominion. Unfortunately the movie failed to impress, with critics taking umbrage with Dominion's focus on bugs rather than actual dinosaurs. But the trio of OGs survived that adventure, possibly leaving the door open for future appearances in the franchise.

Spielberg's 1993 original Jurassic Park was a game changer, and continues to be a vital part of the pop culture landscape. Groundbreaking visual effects (which still hold up today) influenced countless projects, and the franchise has never really been far from both the small and silver screens. Case in point: the recent Super Bowl commercial.

(Image credit: Xfinity)

Jurassic Park Rebirth did well in theaters, and was one of the highest grossing movies of 2025. Add in the fact that the movie had a killer cast including Sexiest Man Alive Jonathan Bailey, and it seemed like a no-brainer for the studio to continue the franchise with a sequel. But as previously mentioned, no such project has been given the official green light by Universal. If one does happen, there are plenty of fans who would love to see Bailey's Dr. Loomis and Neill's Dr. Grant meet on the big screen.

All of the Jurassic World movies are streaming over on Peacock. It remains to be seen if Rebirth will get a sequel, but it's definitely not going to happen as part of the 2026 movie release list.