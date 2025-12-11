The First Tease Of Steven Spielberg's Sci-Fi Movie Is Way Creepier Than I Expected

Are you looking forward to Steven Spielberg’s next movie? If you’re reading this article, chances are you at least have a passing interest in what the iconic filmmaker will be delivering to the 2026 movies schedule next summer. What makes this next Spielberg movie particularly intriguing is that we still don’t know what it’s called or what it will be about, although our first look at this forthcoming cinematic sci-fi tale is certainly creepier than I expected.

Thanks to X user @JohnnySobczak, we can see this mysterious tease for the next Steven Spielberg movie that was presented in Time’s Square and came with the tagline “All will be disclosed.” Check it out:

First teaser/advert for the new Spielberg pic, currently displaying in Times Square.First trailer expected next week with AVATAR. pic.twitter.com/ZKmFf3QG5UDecember 10, 2025

Yeah, that eye on a face obscured by shadows is giving off an ominous vibe, perhaps indicating this won’t be one of the more heartwarming entries on Spielberg’s filmography. It’ll make for quite the tonal shift after the beloved director delivered his West Side Story remake and The Fabelmans to audiences in the last several years. And while Spielberg is obviously no stranger to science-fiction, from Close Encounters of the Third Kind to Ready Player One, it almost feels like this new movie could have some horror or thriller elements as well. I look forward to seeing more of this unique marketing.

The potentially good news is that we may not have to wait much longer to finally get an idea of what this movie is about. As mentioned in the post, its first trailer will reportedly screen with Avatar: Fire and Ash next week. That will put it in good company with the six-minute prologue for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, which hits theaters one month after Spielberg’s flick.

One thing we do know plenty about regarding Steven Spielberg’s next movie is its cast. The ensemble lineup of actors includes Emily Blunt, Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, Colman Domingo and Wyatt Russell, among many others. Principal photography began at the end of this past February and, according to screenwriter David Koepp, wrapped in late May. This movie will also mark Spielberg’s 30th collaboration with composer John Williams.

Steven Spielberg’s mystery movie will arrive to the silver screen on June 12, 2026, the same day we’re getting Scary Movie 6. Other big movies coming out that month include Masters of the Universe, Toy Story 5 and Supergirl. In the meantime, you’re welcome to stream his version of West Side Story with a Disney+ subscription, while the semi-autobiographical The Fabelmans is currently only available to purchase digitally.