Nearly A Year Later, Joe Rogan Weighs In On Whether People Should Forgive Will Smith For Oscars Slap
Will Smith is still on his comeback tour from slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.
It’s almost hard to believe it, but it’s been nearly one year since the 2022 Academy Awards, where Will Smith famously walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock over a joke he made about Jada Pinkett Smith’s appearance. The discourse surrounding the incident hasn’t stopped in the months that have passed, as the Academy Award winner began his comeback tour. Nearly a year later, Joe Rogan weighed in on whether people should forgive Smith for the Oscars slap.
Joe Rogan has a wildly popular podcast called The Joe Rogan Experience, which is often going viral thanks to his various hot takes. While he was originally quite critical of Will Smith after The Slap, it seems that time has softened his approach. In a recent episode he explained why he thinks that the Aladdin actor deserves to be forgiven for his very public transgression, saying:
Well, there you have it. It looks like Joe Rogan thinks that Will Smith deserves to be welcomed back to Hollywood. Namely because he’s clearly so remorseful about his actions at last year’s Oscars ceremony. Additionally, Rogan is considering the years of Smith being an adored figure in the industry that generations of fans looked up to.
As previously mentioned, Joe Rogan’s comments on his recent podcast episode stands in juxtaposition to his original reaction to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on TV. At the time he went on record saying that the actor/producer should have been kicked out of the Oscars after the slap, rather than being allowed to stay and accept the Best Actor award. Additionally, he made a bet that Will and Jada Pinkett Smith would be divorced before the end of the year. But it seems that time has helped change his perspective.
Despite the time that has passed, there is still plenty of ongoing discussion about Will Smith, Chris Rock, and the fallout from The Slap. The King Richard actor stayed out of the public eye for months, before eventually returning to social media and the outside world. His professional comeback seemingly began with the release of Antoine Fuqua’s Emancipation, which has the potential to be another Award Season favorite. We’ll just have to see if voters were able to separate Smith and the movie from his controversy. The material itself certainly is certainly powerful enough.
Emancipation is streaming on Apple TV+ now. Be sure to check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience. We’ll just have to watch and see if/how Will Smith’s career continues coming back from The Slap.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.