After Will Smith Slap Incident, TikTok Of Jada Pinkett Smith Talking About Her Hair And Not ‘Giving Two Craps’ About What People Say Goes Viral

The annual Academy Awards were last weekend, and the conversation surrounding that event has been dizzying in the last few days. This is largely due to the most infamous moment of the night, where Will Smith stepped on stage and slapped presenter Chris Rock across the face on live television. The scuffle came as Smith was defending his wife, and Rock declined to press charges . And after that slap incident, a clip of Jada Pinkett Smith talking about her hair and “not giving two craps” about what people say has gone viral.

Fairly late into the Oscars telecast, Chris Rock stepped on stage to present the award for Best Documentary Feature. But first he made a few jabs at the celebrities in the audience, including referring to Jada Pinkett Smith as G.I. Jane. That’s what prompted Will Smith to confront Rock, defending his wife and particularly her struggles with alopecia and hair loss. As the discourse around the controversy continues, a TikTok of Jada Pinkett Smith talking about her experience with hair as a Black actress has made the rounds online. Check it out below,

This certainly helps add some extra context to the viral conflict that happened during the Academy Awards. Because on top of simply standing up for his wife, Will Smith was also seemingly defending an issue that’s plagued Jada Pinkett Smith for her entire career. Although she did admittedly look upset after hearing Chris Rock’s jokes at her expense.

The above TikTok comes to us from Jada Pinkett Smith’s personal account, and was published just a few days before the 2022 Academy Awards. The Matrix Resurrections actress shares how she was pressured to present her hair throughout her decades on the big screen and magazine covers. The treatments necessary to give her long, flowing straight hair likely contributed to the hair loss that she’s recently been open about. Although it must be said that Pinkett Smith looks absolutely stunning with her ultra short look.

Will Smith’s slap of Chris Rock from the Oscars will no doubt go down as the most defining moment from the 2022 ceremony. The public and celebrities alike stood shocked as the physical altercation happened, eventually continuing when Smith took his seat and shouted for the comic to keep his wife’s name out of his mouth. And this was shortly before he won the Best Actor award for his acclaimed performance in King Richard.

That slap dominated the news cycle in the past few days, as a number of notable people have weighed in on the slap. While the Academy condemned the act of violence, Will Smith issued an apology to Chris Rock, the viewers, and the Academy. Although it doesn’t seem like he and Rock have actually had a conversation since that very public tussle.