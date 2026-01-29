Netflix Users Are Ripping On The Rip, But It Has Nothing To Do With Matt Damon Or Ben Affleck
They're not wrong.
The Rip is currently one of the most-watched movies on Netflix. That’s not particularly shocking considering it’s a pretty high-profile affair, marking the latest collaboration between Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. The movie got a solid critical response in general, but one group of viewers is taking issue with it, not for anything that the cast does, but rather how the movie presents itself to the audience.
Somebody Called The Rip 'A Parody' Of Netflix Movies, And Viewers Have Thoughts
A recent post on Reddit has blown up with comments after it called The Rip “a parody” of Netflix movies. It basically suggests that The Rip is nothing except two major plot points, surrounded by dialogue discussing those plot points over and over again. It goes further to suggest this was all done intentionally, as a sort of subversive act. A lot of the replies aren’t giving the movie that much credit, but are still taking issue with what the film does. Comments include...
- Pretty sure it wasn’t intentional. It’s just what Netflix does. And it’s pathetic - ianjcm55
- I'm pretty sure the budget was 100 million. Matt got 50, Ben got 50. Then the crew had a whipround and the movie was shot for $10 and a bag of weed. - flopisit32
- Netflix is a cancer to art - JayKay8787
- I have a feeling Netflix told them to make it a certain way (which Matt Damon mentioned in that Joe Rogan interview), and these guys decided to do their version of "malicious compliance". - Outrageous_Lock_9313
The last comment is an interesting one, as it references the fact that Matt Damon had already spoken about the fact that Netflix absolutely did make changes to The Rip specifically to help it cater to the “normal” streaming audience.
Matt Damon Spoke Directly About How Netflix Influenced The Rip
In an appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast before the release of The Rip, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck appeared together, and Damon specifically mentioned that Netflix had notes for The Rip to make it streaming-friendly. Damon said...
See, Damon himself was critical of the way that streaming could potentially change filmmaking going forward.
That said, there is, of course, no indication that The Rip is somesort of subversive masterpiece that is critical of Netflix’s production strategy while appearing on Netflix. Of course, if somebody did attempt to do that, perhaps it wouldn’t look that different from The Rip.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.