Critics Have Seen The Rip, And They Say Watching Ben Affleck Vs. Matt Damon Is ‘Like Watching Your Mom And Dad Fight’
The new action thriller is streaming now.
Ever since Good Will Hunting in 1997, movie fans have been kind of obsessed with the bromance between Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, who were friends long before they were famous. In their latest project together — Joe Carnahan’s The Rip, which hit the 2026 Netflix schedule on January 16 — they play members of the Miami Police Department, where suspicions rise amongst the officers after $20 million is recovered from a stash house.
In addition to Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, The Rip also stars several other recognizable names, including Steven Yeun, Scott Adkins, Kyle Chandler and Teyana Taylor — whom we just saw give an inspiring acceptance speech at the Golden Globes. Critics were able to screen the new movie release, and Jake Cole of Slant rates it 3 stars out of 4, calling it a meat-and-potatoes action thriller that offers no real surprises, but makes for an enjoyably retro diversion. The critic writes:
Eric Francisco of Esquire loves absolutely everything about The Rip — except for the fact that a killer Affleck/Damon movie is being dumped to only Netflix subscription holders in the middle of January. The nerve! Francisco continues:
Brian Truitt of USA TODAY gives the upcoming action movie 3 out of 4 stars, saying the decades-long history between the lead actors adds nuance to their friendship and friction in The Rip. Truitt continues:
Jerrod Jones of AV Club gives the movie a B, writing that it functions comfortably as a mid-tier action movie, with grizzled performances, plenty of twists and enough excitement to keep Dad from dozing off. The real-life friendship between Ben Affleck and Matt Damon adds a charge when they share the screen. In Jones’ words:
Brian Tallerico of RogerEbert rates The Rip 3 stars out of 4, saying Matt Damon and Ben Affleck lean into their dad bods a little more than usual to portray world-weary cops. Tallerico praises director Joe Carnahan for delivering the rare Netflix original that plays like something you’d want to see on the big screen. The critic continues:
Overall the critics seem more than satisfied with the action flick, as it’s garnered an 84% on the Tomatometer so far. While expectations for January streaming originals may not be very high, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck definitely have a lot of people looking forward to this one. If you want to check out The Rip, it is available now to stream on Netflix.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
