The Rip’s Been Popular On Netflix, But The City The Matt Damon And Ben Affleck Starrer Is Set In Is Not Happy
I can see why someone would be upset.
This week, it's safe to say many people are checking out The Rip with a Netflix subscription, as it's currently rolling at No. 1 on the streamer's Top 10 list. While the big headline is people are thrilled to see Ben Affleck and Matt Damon together again, a mayor whose city serves as the setting to the story is none too pleased about the flick.
The mayor of Hialeah, Bryan Calvo, doesn't seem too thrilled to see the real-life city portrayed as a town in which a drug cartel might stash millions of dollars, and where police officers would fight amongst themselves over doing the right thing or taking the goods. In a statement shared to Instagram, Calvo shared that the Netflix movie based on a true story isn't accurate, to the city he knows. He'd also like to point out the story in question didn't actually take place in Hialeah:
Apparently, the mayor of Hialeah wasn't as thrilled as others by the big twist of The Rip, and good cops winning the day wasn't enough for him to proudly claim the movie. There seems to be a big worry the movie may promote Hialeah as an unsafe city, and Calvo is passionate about speaking out against that narrative.
So passionate, in fact, there's a chance the city may go after The Rip and Netflix for the portrayal. Bryan Calvo actually threatened legal action just weeks after being sworn into office as the city's official mayor. Here's what he said on social media about the city he's in charge of:
This might be one of the biggest controversies of the 2026 movie schedule I've seen so far. Granted, it's early days, but you just don't think about the sometimes big feelings involved when fictional movies are set in real-life places.
Again, I'm sure that more people who watch are more focused on seeing Ben Affleck and Matt Damon pal around than they are looking for the skinny on crime in Hialeah. Still, I can understand the complaint of the mayor not wanting it to be the thing that the world remembers about the city, especially when the story didn't even happen there.
It is worth noting, per Newsweek, that while The Rip is "based on a true story," it's more accurate to say it's a fictional story inspired by truth. While there was a group of officers who found $22 million in money and counted it on site, it took 42 hours to do, and there were no corrupt cops trying to kill their own to get it for themselves. The cartel was also not involved in the real-life incident, but a single business owner who was alleged to have a role in a marijuana growing ring. He was sentenced to 65 months in prison after agreeing to forfeit $18 million of the seizure.
We'll see if The Rip's potential issues with a city could impact upcoming Netflix movies, and continue to enjoy other elements about the movie in the meantime. I'm just loving all the Matt Damon and Ben Affleck headlines surrounding it, especially after the former's daughter ripped on their red carpet poses.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
