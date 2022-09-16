Netflix's Do Revenge Has Critics Excited About Performances By Maya Hawke, Camila Mendes And More
Powered by its young ensemble and nostalgia, Do Revenge is doing good.
Netflix’s latest comedy Do Revenge stars an ensemble cast of today’s most popular “teen” (because they’re all in their 20s in real life) stars. This new flick stars Camila Mendes, who is famously part of the Riverdale cast, and Stranger Things standout Maya Hawke, who committed to the film back in 2020. Both leading ladies were complimented for their performances by the critics, who also dug the nostalgia factor and the supporting cast. A cast that includes powerhouses like Sophie Turner, who you might know from a little show called Game of Thrones, and Alisha Boe, who was in the Netflix adaptation of 13 Reasons Why.
While there were pitfalls to the movie, the reviews remained positive, with the film at 88% on Rotten Tomatoes. Here is what a few of the critics have to say about Do Revenge (opens in new tab).
Calling it a “sharp and stylish dark comedy,” Emily Bernard from Collider wrote that the new Netflix movie will keep you on your toes until the end. She compliments Mendes and Hawke, saying Mendes “completely owns” her character’s “righteous nature,” while Hawke gives a “nuanced” and “multidimensional” performance that shows off her range. Along with the two leads, she acknowledges her appreciation for the rest of the ensemble:
Carla Meyer at the San Francisco Chronicle wrote about Mendes and Hawke embracing their inner Regina Georges for the movie. The Mean Girls vibe along with its progressive take on the teen revenge trope worked mostly because of the two lead actresses. Meyer elaborated on this point saying:
Matt Zoller Seitz over at RogerEbert.com wrote that while the movie has its issues, like lots of teen movies do, it manages to elevate itself “beyond pastiche” because of the lead performances. He also noted that the direction of the film as well as its self-awareness were highlights. Notably, he called out Maya Hawke’s strong performance, with a nod to her famous parents, writing:
Alexander Harrison from ScreenRant explains that Do Revenge harnesses the nostalgia of ‘80s and ‘90s movies like Heathers and Clueless. It then uses that nostalgia to create a film that speaks to the issues of today surrounding social media and streaming. Using that nostalgia and its ensemble cast, he writes that it was a fun time that fits right in with its predecessors.
While Jordan Hoffman from TV Guide did not love the movie, he also admits he is not the intended audience for it. Overall, he calls the film “breezy and agreeable,” saying while it's nothing fantastic, it is amusing. While he may have been indifferent overall, he praised Hawke’s performance in the film and appreciated how the poppy colorful costumes worked into her storyline.
The verdict seems to be that this movie is a good time, especially if teen comedies are your cup of tea. Among the many 2022 movies being released this week, this seems like a good one to watch if you have a Netflix subscription and are looking for something fun and easy to watch in the never-ending sea of Netflix movies.
Riley Utley is a Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She spent many years working in local journalism across the country writing about art, news and sports. One of her favorite films is When Harry Met Sally and she walks around constantly quoting Ted Lasso.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.