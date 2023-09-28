Between No One Will Save You And Prey, Is Hulu The Best Major Streaming Service For Horror?

It’s a good time to be a horror fan. The genre has been experiencing a renaissance for years now, with some of the best horror movies returning to theaters via new sequels. But there have also been some great new scary movies courtesy of streaming services. And between No One Will Save You and last year’s Prey , is Hulu the best major streaming service for horror?

Last weekend saw the premiere of Kaitlyn Dever’s new horror flick, which is available with a Hulu subscription . I personally loved No One Will Save You , which has also been getting praise from critics . And I felt similarly enthralled with Prey last year, especially as a horror fan who doesn’t necessarily love the Predator franchise as a whole. Which makes me think that Hulu might be the premiere streaming service for horror.

Of course, I’m only counting the major streaming services, and not more niche ones like Shudder which are specifically focused on horror content. But Hulu has been putting out quality scary movies for years now. In addition to the previously announced titles there were also other original projects like Bad Hair , and the new Hellraiser movie . And considering just how good both No One Will Save You and Prey were, it’s unlikely that I’ll be ending my subscription to the streaming service anytime soon.

In addition to all the original horror movies that have been released by Hulu recently, it’s also the streaming home for the American Horror Story franchise. Every season of Ryan Murphy’s anthology series is streaming now, and new episodes premiere there as they air on FX. The current season Delicate recently debuted , and has already made a splash online.

As previously mentioned, Kaitlyn Dever’s new horror movie has already been performing super well on Hulu. Her performance has been acclaimed, especially since she has so few lines of dialogue. Even the great Stephen King shared his love for No One Will Save You , and fans are already hoping for a sequel .

Regarding Prey, the Predator prequel was also a wildly successful hit last year. Prey was critically acclaimed , and is considered one of the best movies in the long-running franchise. That movie also has fans hoping for a sequel, so it seems like Hulu could become an even bigger hub for all things horror.

Since we’re in the midst of Halloween season, I’m going to be watching whatever each major streaming service offers. Netflix has a number of movies available, but they’ve also removed some original titles like Hush . Amazon also has some original titles available, but I’ve got to say that Hulu is winning the streaming war in that regard.