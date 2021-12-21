New DVD Releases 2022: All The Latest Movies And TV Shows

With advancements in home theater technology getting better and better all the time, the dream of being able replicate the cinema experience is becoming more and more of a reality as time goes by. But that massive screen, state-of-the-art sound system, and comfy chairs don’t mean a whole lot when you don’t have movies to watch. In the event you are looking for movies (and TV shows) to watch with all that fancy equipment, you’ve come to the right place as we are about to break down everything coming out on DVD, Blu-ray, 4k, and Digital throughout 2022.

This list will be constantly updated throughout the year, so if you don’t see any of the best 2021 movies and TV shows you’re looking for down below, don’t worry because information on all of those releases will become available (with links to order and preorder them) as we keep pushing through 2022. That being said, check out all of the current movies and TV shows scheduled to come home this year.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

January 2022 DVD/Blu-Ray And Digital Releases

For those who wanted to catch some of the biggest movies of Fall 2021 but never got around to going to the theaters, the first month of 2022 is going to be a busy month. In January, expect to see the physical release of Halloween Kills, the Digital release of Eternals (the DVD and Blu-ray versions of the Marvel Phase 4 movie isn’t far behind), and the almighty Dune. But this is just barely scratching the surface of all the great movies (and TV shows) coming out on DVD, Blu-ray, and on Digital release. Here are all those movies you have heard about as well as some you might have missed out on.

January 2022 Movie Releases

A.rtificial I.mmortality - DVD - January 11 (order it here)

The Addams Family 2 - DVD/Blu-ray - January 18 (order it here)

American Gadfly - Digital - January 4

American Siege - Digital - January 4

Antlers - DVD/Blu-ray- January 4 (order it here)

Azor - Digital - January 31

Beyond Impossible - Digital - January 11

Black Friday - DVD/Blu-ray- January 4 (order it here)

The Commando - Digital - January 8

Delicious - Digital - January 14

The Djinn - DVD/Blu-ray- January 4

Ditched - Digital - January 4

The Dry - DVD/Blu-ray - January 18

Dune - DVD/Blu-ray/3D/4K- January 11 - (order it here)

Eternals - Digital - January 12 (order it here)

Glory to the Queen - Digital - January 25

Golden Voices - Digital - January 25

Hamtramck - Digital - January 25

Halloween Kills - DVD/Blu-ray/4K- January 11 (order it here)

Heart of Champions - DVD/Blu-ray- January 11 (order it here)

Ida Red - DVD - January 4 (order it here)

Into Schrodinger’s Box - Digital - January 4

Juice 30th Anniversary - Blu-ray/4K - January 11 (order it here)

June Again - Digital - January 4

Khorfakkan - Digital - January 17

The Kindred - Digital - January 4

Last Night in Soho - DVD/Blu-ray/4K- January 18 (order it here)

Love Thy Neighbor - Digital - January 11

Mass - DVD/Blu-ray/Digital- January 11 (order it here)

Moffie - DVD/Blu-ray - January 25 (order it here)

Monsters in the Closet - Digital - January 4

Never Alone - Digital - January 11

Old Strangers - Digital - January 11

The Pencil - Digital - January 11

The Requin - Digital/On Demand - January 28

Rucker - Digital - January 4

Saul at Night - January 11

Sisters - Digital - January 18

Spencer - DVD/Blu-ray- January 11 (order it here)

The Superdeep - Digital - January 4

Titane - DVD/Blu-ray - January 18 (order it here)

Tom and Jerry Cowboy Up! - Digital - January 25

Two Deaths Of Henry Baker - Digital - January 25

The Wall: Climb for Gold - Digital - January 18

The Way - Digital - January 4

Yuujou the Friendship Experiment - Digital - January 4

Zeros And Ones - DVD/Blu-ray- January 4 (order it here)

January 2022 TV Releases

Annie Live! - DVD/Blu-ray - January 18 (order it here)

Billions Season 5 - DVD - January 11 (order it here)

Cobra Kai Season 3 - DVD - January 11 (order here)

Dynasty Season 4 - DVD - January 18 (order it here)

Riverdale Season 5 - DVD - January 18 (order it here)

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 4 - Digital - January 4

(Image credit: Marvel)

February 2022 DVD/Blu-Ray And Digital Releases

Not everything has been announced for February 2022 at this point, but the movies that will be landing in our DVD players and Digital libraries are an impressive bunch. For starters, the physical release of Eternals, with its amazing box art, will land on store shelves. The second month of the year will also see a new Blu-ray release of Federico Fellini's classic Italian film La Dolce Vita. There are also a number of great TV shows getting the home entertainment treatment throughout the second month of the year, including Doctor Who Season 13, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and Stargirl Season 2, with much much more on the way.

February 2022 Movie Releases

After We Fall - DVD/Blu-ray - February 8 (order it here)

Apex - DVD/Blu-ray - February 8 (order it here)

Big Gold Brick - Digital - February 25

Bite Me - Digital - February 15

Catwoman: Hunted - Blu-ray/4K/Digital - February 8 (order it here)

Clifford the Big Red Dog - DVD/Blu-ray - February 1 (order it here)

Deadlock - DVD/Blu-ray - February 1 (order it here)

Eternals - DVD/Blu-ray/4K - February 15 (order it here)

La Dolce Vita - Blu-ray - February 8 (order it here)

Monday - DVD/Blu-ray - February 15 (order it here)

No Obvious Signs - Digital - February 1

Please Hold the Line - Digital - February 8

Red Rocket - Digital - February 8

Run & Gun - Digital - February 15

Settlers - DVD/Blu-ray - February 15 (order it here)

Shattered - DVD/Blu-ray - February 22 (order it here)

What Do We See When We Look at the Sky? - Digital - February 7

February 2022 TV Releases

Doctor Who: The Complete Thirteenth Series - Flux - DVD/Blu-ray - February 15 (order it here)

DC’s Stargirl: The Complete Second Season - DVD/Blu-ray - February 8 (order it here)

Power Book III: Raising Kanan - DVD - February 1 (order it here)

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

March 2022 DVD/Blu-Ray And Digital Releases

Since we are still a little ways out at this point, not a lot of what’s coming home on physical media in March 2022 has been announced, but early offerings do include Flee and Run & Gun. Expect to hear much more about all the movie and TV shows coming to DVD, Blu-ray, and other formats in the coming weeks.

March 2022 Movie Releases

Flee - Digital - March 1

Run & Gun - DVD/On Demand - March 1 (order it here)

With the home releases of movies and TV shows being announced throughout the year, make sure to check back for all the latest information as it becomes available. It wouldn't even be the worst idea to bookmark this page for a quick glance throughout the year. In the meantime, check out CinemaBlend's updated list of all the 2022 movie premiere dates for everything coming to theaters and streaming services throughout the year.