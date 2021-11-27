Best Buy Black Friday Deals To Upgrade Your Home Theater

Everyone knows that Black Friday is a great time to get a deal on a new television. Whether you're looking to finally get your first smart tv, or upgrade your current dream setup, you won't find any better deals throughout the year. But Black Friday and Cyber Monday are also great times to start building out the rest of your home theater setup, and Best Buy currently has great deals on Smart TVs, Projectors, Blu-ray players, and even on streaming services.

We've gathered the best deals we could find into one place so you can browse from the comfort of your own phone. Check them out below.

Best Buy TV Deals

Samsung - 70” Class TU6985 4K Crystal UHD Smart Tizen TV: Get it for $749.99 Samsung - 70” Class TU6985 4K Crystal UHD Smart Tizen TV: Get it for $749.99 $599.99

Insignia - 58" Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: Get it for Insignia - 58" Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: Get it for $579.99 $349.99



Samsung - 43" Class Q60A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV: Get it for Samsung - 43" Class Q60A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV: Get it for $599.99 $499.99

Sony - 55" Class BRAVIA XR A80J Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV: Get it for Sony - 55" Class BRAVIA XR A80J Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV: Get it for $1,799.99 $1,399.99



Sony - 85" Class X85J Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV: Get it for Sony - 85" Class X85J Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV: Get it for $2,499.99 $1,999.99

Best Buy Projector Deals

Vankyo - Performance V630 1080p Projector: Get it for Vankyo - Performance V630 1080p Projector: Get it for $269.99 $199.99

Epson - Home Cinema 880 1080p 3LCD Projector: Get it for Epson - Home Cinema 880 1080p 3LCD Projector: Get it for $599.99 $499.99

Epson - Home Cinema 3800 4K 3LCD Projector with High Dynamic Range: Get it for Epson - Home Cinema 3800 4K 3LCD Projector with High Dynamic Range: Get it for $1,699.99 $1,499.99

Best Buy Streaming Product Deals

Amazon - Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite: Get it for Amazon - Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite: Get it for $29.99 $17.99

Roku - Premiere Streaming Media Player with Premium High Speed HDMI Cable and Simple Remote: Get it for $39.99 $19.99 Roku - Premiere Streaming Media Player with Premium High Speed HDMI Cable and Simple Remote: Get it for $39.99 $19.99

Roku - Streambar Powerful 4K Streaming Media Player, Premium Audio, All in One, Voice Remote and TV controls: Get it for Roku - Streambar Powerful 4K Streaming Media Player, Premium Audio, All in One, Voice Remote and TV controls: Get it for $129.99 $79.99

Google - Chromecast Streaming Media Player: Get it for Google - Chromecast Streaming Media Player: Get it for $29.99 $19.99

Apple TV 4K 32GB: Get it for Apple TV 4K 32GB: Get it for $159.99 $129.99

Best Buy Streaming Deals

Get started with Showtime here Showtime - 30-day FREE trial then $4.99/month for 6 months. Get started with Showtime here

Get started with Apple TV+ here Apple - Free Apple TV+ for 3 months. Get started with Apple TV+ here

Get started with YouTube Premium here YouTube - Free YouTube Premium for 3 months. Get started with YouTube Premium here

Best Buy Blu-ray Player Deals

Sony - Streaming Audio Blu-ray Player: Get it for Sony - Streaming Audio Blu-ray Player: Get it for $69.99 $59.99

LG - UBK80 - 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Player: Get it for $199.99 $179.99 LG - UBK80 - 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Player: Get it for $199.99 $179.99

Sony - UBP-X800M2 - Streaming 4K Ultra HD Hi-Res Audio Wi-Fi Built-In Blu-Ray Player: Get it for Sony - UBP-X800M2 - Streaming 4K Ultra HD Hi-Res Audio Wi-Fi Built-In Blu-Ray Player: Get it for $299.99 $199.99

To check out a round-up of all the Black Friday-related deals we've found, click on the banner below.