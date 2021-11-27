Best Buy Black Friday Deals To Upgrade Your Home Theater
By Cody Beck last updated
If you build it, they will come.
Everyone knows that Black Friday is a great time to get a deal on a new television. Whether you're looking to finally get your first smart tv, or upgrade your current dream setup, you won't find any better deals throughout the year. But Black Friday and Cyber Monday are also great times to start building out the rest of your home theater setup, and Best Buy currently has great deals on Smart TVs, Projectors, Blu-ray players, and even on streaming services.
We've gathered the best deals we could find into one place so you can browse from the comfort of your own phone. Check them out below.
Best Buy TV Deals
Samsung - 70” Class TU6985 4K Crystal UHD Smart Tizen TV: Get it for
$749.99 $599.99
Insignia - 58" Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: Get it for
$579.99 $349.99
Samsung - 43" Class Q60A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV: Get it for
$599.99 $499.99
Sony - 55" Class BRAVIA XR A80J Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV: Get it for
$1,799.99 $1,399.99
Sony - 85" Class X85J Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV: Get it for
$2,499.99 $1,999.99
Best Buy Projector Deals
Vankyo - Performance V630 1080p Projector: Get it for
$269.99 $199.99
Epson - Home Cinema 880 1080p 3LCD Projector: Get it for
$599.99 $499.99
Epson - Home Cinema 3800 4K 3LCD Projector with High Dynamic Range: Get it for
$1,699.99 $1,499.99
Best Buy Streaming Product Deals
Amazon - Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite: Get it for
$29.99 $17.99
Roku - Premiere Streaming Media Player with Premium High Speed HDMI Cable and Simple Remote: Get it for $39.99 $19.99
Roku - Streambar Powerful 4K Streaming Media Player, Premium Audio, All in One, Voice Remote and TV controls: Get it for
$129.99 $79.99
Google - Chromecast Streaming Media Player: Get it for
$29.99 $19.99
Apple TV 4K 32GB: Get it for
$159.99 $129.99
Best Buy Streaming Deals
Showtime - 30-day FREE trial then $4.99/month for 6 months.
Apple - Free Apple TV+ for 3 months.
YouTube - Free YouTube Premium for 3 months.
Best Buy Blu-ray Player Deals
Sony - Streaming Audio Blu-ray Player: Get it for
$69.99 $59.99
LG - UBK80 - 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Player: Get it for $199.99 $179.99
Sony - UBP-X800M2 - Streaming 4K Ultra HD Hi-Res Audio Wi-Fi Built-In Blu-Ray Player: Get it for
$299.99 $199.99
To check out a round-up of all the Black Friday-related deals we've found, click on the banner below.
Morbidly curious pizza enthusiast with a heart of gold. Has no time to hear why you think The Office is overrated and is pretty sure the meaning of the Universe can be found in the movie Cats. Co-host of American Hauntings Podcast. Inaugural class of Enstitute, an entrepreneurial alternative education program written about by Forbes, The New York Times, and PBS.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.