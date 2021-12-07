New Jurassic World Dominion Look Shows Bryce Dallas Howard In Dino-tastic Trouble

Thanks to the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, many of the dinosaurs who made it off Isla Nublar before the island was wiped out are now roaming free. With Jurassic World Dominion taking place four years after the fifth entry in the Jurassic Park franchise, the public continues to face danger from these prehistoric creatures around every corner. Case in point, our latest look at Dominion sees Bryce Dallas Howard’s Claire Dearing in a troubling predicament with a dinosaur.

Following on the heels of the five-minute prologue that originally played in F9 IMAX screenings being officially posted online, the first official Jurassic World Dominion still has been released to the public. As you’ll see below, Claire Dearing is submerged in a swamp with what some fans believe is a Therizinosaurus behind her.

Hold onto your butts! Here's a world exclusive look at the very first still from #JurassicWorldDominion https://t.co/qajAykDkiUDecember 6, 2021 See more

Is Claire in that swamp to avoid being detected by the dinosaur? Was she in the swamp for a different reason and the dinosaur just happened to come by? Either way, one wouldn’t be faulted for worrying about her just a smidge, and while it stands to reason she’ll make it out of this situation alive, you can be sure this won’t be the only instance of dino-filled trouble she gets caught up in.

Jurassic World Dominion director Colin Trevorrow, who also co-wrote the threequel’s script with Emily Carmichael, didn’t provide any context for this scene to Total Film, but he did say the following about how it was difficult for him to find reference points for this movie given its open world nature rather than being set on an island/park like its predecessors (other than the T-rex’s brief outing in San Diego during The Lost World: Jurassic Park):

This is a rare film where it is so different from anything that I’ve ever seen before, I didn’t know what to watch as inspiration. Honestly, we watched a lot of nature documentaries. I watched a lot of Planet Earth. The movie does rely on the animals acting and reacting in ways that feel natural.

We’re still being kept in the dark about specific Jurassic World Dominion plot details, but one thing this movie will not be lacking in is familiar faces to join Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt. The original Jurassic Park trio of Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum (who briefly appeared in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) and Laura Dern are reuniting after nearly three decades of being apart, and BD Wong, Daniella Pineda, Justice Smith Isabella Sermon and Omar Sy will reprise their respective roles. The newcomers include Campbell Scott (taking over Lewis Dodgson, previously played by Cameron Thor, Mamoudou Athie, Scott Haze, Dichen Lachman, DeWanda Wise, Elva Trill and Dimitri Thivaios.

With such a stacked cast, it’s no wonder Chris Pratt once described Jurassic World Dominion as being like the Avengers: Endgame of the Jurassic Park franchise. That said, it’s been clarified that this will not be the last entry in the film series, but instead mark “the start of a new era.” With half a year to go until the blockbuster’s release, hopefully a trailer will arrive soon to give us a better idea on how this current era will end with a bang.

Jurassic World Dominion rampages into theaters on June 10, 2022. Don’t forget to look through our 2022 release schedule to discover what other movies are on the way next year.