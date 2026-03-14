I Can't Believe A New Western Movie Is Going To Unite A 1923 Star With Two Yellowstone Actors

A new era of Yellowstone is happening on the 2026 TV schedule with some familiar faces. However, there’s also an exciting collaboration between actors from this universe happening in the land of movies, too. That’s right, there’s a new western film being made that is going to be led by a 1923 star, and two of his co-stars were actually on Yellowstone. Honestly, as a fan of all these shows, I can't believe this.

For a while now, we’ve known that 1923 cast member Brandon Sklenar was attached to a new modern Western movie called The Rescue. The actor was one of the leads of the Yellowstone prequel series that also starred Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, and he played Spencer Dutton in it.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Listen, as someone who binged all of 1923 with my Paramount+ subscription , I can safely say that Sklenar is remarkable in it. He plays a man who is fighting his way back home to help save his ranch, and it’s truly an epic tale set during the 1920s. With that said, while I loved seeing the actor in this period Western series, I cannot wait to see him in a modern Western movie.

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Adding to the excitement of Sklenar’s casting, it was also revealed that multiple Yellowstone actors have signed on to work alongside him.

(Image credit: Paramount Network)

At the end of 2025, we learned that Hassie Harrison will be one of those performers from Taylor Sheridan’s flagship show who would be joining Sklenar on The Rescue. The actress, who is actually married to her Yellowstone co-star Ryan Bingham , played the ranchhand Laramie on the TV series that’s available to stream with a Peacock subscription .

(Image credit: Paramount)

Then, more recently, The Rescue added a bunch of new names to its cast list, and that group included Josh Lucas, per Deadline . He played young John Dutton in flashbacks on Yellowstone. Sadly, after Kevin Costner, who played John in the present, left, Lucas also did not return. So, the idea of him returning to the Western genre alongside some other actors from Sheridan’s Montana-based world sounds fantastic to me.

Josh Lucas is clearly excited to saddle up for this new adventure, too, as he posted the announcement on Instagram with the following caption:

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To be on a horse with wonderful actors you’ve known, admired & worked with over the years is when this profession is what you dreamed of as a kid.

Along with the Yellowstone alums, many other impressive actors will be in The Rescue, too. This includes Josh Duhamel, Tim Blake Nelson, Nick Searcy, Austin Amelio, Spencer Treat Clark and Lorelei Olivia Mote.

Paramount+: from $8.99 a month/$89.99 a year

Between the Essential plan running $8.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $13.99 a month, there's plenty to choose from with Paramount+. With this, you can stream 1923 alongside other Yellowstone spinoffs, like 1883.

Sadly, we don’t know who anyone is playing yet, as details about the movie are being kept under wraps. However, we do know the film will follow a rodeo cowboy as he has to use his skills from the arena outside of it. We also know it will be directed by Potsy Ponciroli and written by John Fusco. It’s been reported that production is happening right now.