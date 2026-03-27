Two Big Things A Marshals Star Wants To Bring In That Cropped Up Less In Yellowstone
Marshals has a chance to dive into stories that Yellowstone didn't.
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While the Yellowstone shows have always incorporated major plotlines involving American Indians, the primary focus was always the Dutton family. However, now that Marshals is airing on the 2026 TV schedule, there’s a new opportunity to tell the stories of Broken Rock as it focuses on cases the marshals take on in and around Montana. So, I asked Mo Brings Plenty, who plays Mo, what he’d like to explore more on this new series, and he had two answers.
Now, Marshals is led by Luke Grimes, who played Kayce Dutton on Yellowstone. So, this new CBS program is still centered around that family. However, it’s also an ensemble cast that features three main characters who are American Indian – Broken Rock’s chairman Rainwater, his right-hand man, Mo, both of whom appeared on Yellowstone, and Miles, a new character who is a Marshal. With all that in mind, I asked Mo Brings Plenty what he’d like to see more of on Marhslas that wasn’t explored on Taylor Sheridan’s flagship show. In response, he said:
Since Marshals is a case-of-the-week kind of show, a new door has opened for it to address all kinds of stories. Specifically, they can dive into cases and stoires that center around the Broken Rock Reservation.Article continues below
While that community was always a big part of Yellowstone, the primary focus was never on them. It was always on the Duttons, and besides issues of who gets to own the land everyone was fighting for, the series didn’t dive too far into what was going on at Broken Rock.
In this week’s episode of Marshals, we’ll get to see this happen too. In CBS’s synopsis of the episode, it’s explained that “Kayce goes rogue to track down a missing girl from Broken Rock.” That means this series will address the missing and murdered indigenous people crisis.
After discussing this upcoming episode and considering Marshals early renewal, I asked Mo Brings Plenty what other issues he’d like the show to address that are specific to American Indians. In response, he told me:
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Already, we’ve seen Marshals dive into points of conflict and tension between the people of Broken Rock. From how they feel about the Marshals to matters of their council and the choices Rainwater makes, these are significant and recurring plot points in Kayce’s Yellowstone spinoff.
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Now, hopefully these stories will continue to be explored as Marshals continues its first season and prepares for its second. So, with that said, you can tune in to new episodes of Marshals every Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, and you can stream the next day with a Paramount+ subscription.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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