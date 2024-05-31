‘One Of Those Serendipitous Moments': Hassie Harrison Met Ryan Bingham On Yellowstone, But It Might Not Have Happened Without Some Help From Her Mom

As you’d likely guess, real-life couple Hassie Harrison and Ryan Bingham met because they are both part of the Yellowstone cast . However, that’s not exactly where their romance began. Even though they had been working together on Taylor Sheridan’s series playing an on-screen couple, what drew them together was the Laramie actress’ mother having a conversation with the Walker actor.

Back in April of 2023, Harrison and Bingham confirmed their romance , and a little over a year later, they got married. In an article for Vogue , the two detailed their love story and their wedding, and during it, the Laramie actress explained how she really got to know the country singer. It all started because of Hassie’s mother, as she said:

Our story is thanks to my mom. She and Ryan met by chance through a mutual friend at a charity event in Dallas during a production break. I wasn’t there, but it just happened to be during a time when both Ryan and I were transitioning into new chapters of our lives. They got to talking and discovered just how many Texas-based friends and acquaintances we had in common—so sensing an opportunity, she encouraged Ryan to give me a call.

Both actors are from Texas, and their wedding made sure to highlight their shared roots because it helped them bond. After that fateful conversation with Harrison’s mom, Bingham started dating his Yellowstone co-star, and it was all quite “serendipitous,” as the actress put it:

It’s still a wonder to us to this day that our paths hadn’t crossed sooner given all our shared connections back home. It truly was one of those serendipitous moments that make you realize life has a way of bringing people together at precisely the right time and place.

Well, life brought them together, thanks to Yellowstone and Hassie Harrison’s mom, and after a little over a year together, the two decided to tie the knot.

Rumors that Harrison and Bingham were married started to swirl in December last year. However, this Vogue article confirmed it. It does not mention when exactly the ceremony happened, but we do know it took place at the actress’s family home in Dallas and was cowboy-themed.

Along with detailing this sweet tale about how they got together, the article also revealed that Bingham proposed to his wife twice , making their story even better. The first was a spontaneous question one night, and the second came over a nice dinner after the actor asked his partner’s father for his blessing.

All around, this love story is swoon-worthy, and I love that even though the two had worked together on Yellowstone for quite some time, it was a family connection that sparked the romance.

