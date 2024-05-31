‘One Of Those Serendipitous Moments': Hassie Harrison Met Ryan Bingham On Yellowstone, But It Might Not Have Happened Without Some Help From Her Mom
They may have met on set, but the love story didn't exactly start there.
As you’d likely guess, real-life couple Hassie Harrison and Ryan Bingham met because they are both part of the Yellowstone cast. However, that’s not exactly where their romance began. Even though they had been working together on Taylor Sheridan’s series playing an on-screen couple, what drew them together was the Laramie actress’ mother having a conversation with the Walker actor.
Back in April of 2023, Harrison and Bingham confirmed their romance, and a little over a year later, they got married. In an article for Vogue, the two detailed their love story and their wedding, and during it, the Laramie actress explained how she really got to know the country singer. It all started because of Hassie’s mother, as she said:
Both actors are from Texas, and their wedding made sure to highlight their shared roots because it helped them bond. After that fateful conversation with Harrison’s mom, Bingham started dating his Yellowstone co-star, and it was all quite “serendipitous,” as the actress put it:
Well, life brought them together, thanks to Yellowstone and Hassie Harrison’s mom, and after a little over a year together, the two decided to tie the knot.
Rumors that Harrison and Bingham were married started to swirl in December last year. However, this Vogue article confirmed it. It does not mention when exactly the ceremony happened, but we do know it took place at the actress’s family home in Dallas and was cowboy-themed.
Along with detailing this sweet tale about how they got together, the article also revealed that Bingham proposed to his wife twice, making their story even better. The first was a spontaneous question one night, and the second came over a nice dinner after the actor asked his partner’s father for his blessing.
All around, this love story is swoon-worthy, and I love that even though the two had worked together on Yellowstone for quite some time, it was a family connection that sparked the romance.
Adding excitement to the whole story, this wedding is perfectly timed, because the final episodes of Yellowstone are being filmed right now, and they’re expected to premiere in the last months of the 2024 TV schedule. So, along with this real-life love story coming full circle at Harrison’s home with both their families there, the series the two met on will also come back around when the final chapter airs.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.