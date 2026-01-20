Nic Cage Has A Wild Performance In A 2025 Movie That You'll Need To See To Believe, And It's On Netflix

There are a lot of actors and actresses in Hollywood, but there's only one Nicolas Cage. Whether he's in an Oscar-winning classic or a low-budget direct-to-video movie, he's going to bring 100% energy to the role and make it memorable. Sometimes his greatest performances fly well under the radar, and I believe that happened in this past year.

I stumbled upon a wild clip from Gunslingers on TikTok, and as luck would have it, it's currently streaming with a Netflix subscription. For readers who are fans of moments in film where Nic Cage goes bananas, this is a movie to see as soon as possible.

What Is Gunslingers About?

Gunslingers actually stars Stephen Dorff, who plays a man named Thomas who's on the run after seemingly killing a Rockefeller in New York City. He settles down in a town called "Redemption," where many reformed criminals go in an attempt to live a reformed life. They do this with the help of photographer Ben (Cage), who photographs fake hangings and burials to throw any would-be bounty hunters off their trail.

Obviously, there wouldn't be much of a movie if that plan worked 100% of the time, and eventually, Thomas has to worry about his family when some bounty hunters come to town. I can't promise there's action or story on par with some of the best Western movies of all time, but there is something this movie has that they don't.

Why Nic Cage Is Fantastic In Gunslingers

The most entertaining part of this movie by far is Nic Cage's character, Ben, for which he has made two distinct choices that immediately stick out to me, and presumably anyone else who has watched Gunslingers. The first is the clearly-modern cross-shaped pair of sunglasses he's wearing throughout the movie that don't remotely resemble any fashion from the Old West or early 1900s. They do look cool, however, which is why I assume that Ben is rocking them in the movie.

The second choice would be Ben's voice, which I can only describe is the same tone and pitch someone would have if they blew out their voice from screaming the evening before and had to push through to speak anyway. At its most animated, it sounds similar to James Brown's scream in one of his songs. At its more subdued, it's occasionally unintelligible.

While I can't promise that Gunslingers changes the Western genre in any way, I can promise that those who watch will be enthralled by how Nic Cage brings life to Ben, and I suspect ad-libs at various points in the movie. I thought watching the actor play an exaggerated version of himself was my favorite performance from him, but I think this one is a contender.

Readers may think I'm being facetious, and that's only partly true. While it is funny to see Cage act over-the-top in a movie that wouldn't be all that notable otherwise, I will always applaud his ability to be unafraid and committed to the decisions he makes in movies. He's fearless in that regard, and it sets him apart from all others in Hollywood.

Check out Gunslingers, or some of the upcoming movies on Netflix over the coming months. There are also a few other great Nic Cage movies over there worth checking out as well, so get to it!