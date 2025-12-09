I've Seen Every Darren Aronofsky Movie, And Caught Stealing Is The First That I Would Actually Call Enjoyable. Let Me Explain

Darren Aronofsky is one of my favorite directors, and yet, until this year’s Caught Stealing, I don’t think I’ve ever enjoyed a single one of his movies. Let me explain.

You see, I watch movies for multiple reasons. Sometimes, I watch them just to turn my brain off, such as flicks like Batman & Robin, which I actually love because it’s so stupid. And the same goes for movies that aren’t so maligned, such as Big Trouble in Little China, which I’ve probably rewatched more than any other movie because it’s just super enjoyable.

However, Aronosky doesn’t make “enjoyable” movies. Instead, he makes deep, introspective, thought-provoking films, like Noah and The Fountain. That said, Caught Stealing, which you can currently watch with your Netflix subscription , is supremely enjoyable. Here’s why.

I Have Never Found Aronofsky's Movies To Be Fun, But Caught Stealing Is.

Do you want to know my favorite Darren Aronofsky movie? It’s mother!, which, even after all these years, I still can’t stop thinking about it . Now, keep this in mind: when I first watched mother! in the theater, I nearly walked out, which is something that I never do. However, there’s a scene in the film that involves a baby that distressed me so much that I was literally seconds away from getting up and going home. Again, this is my favorite Darren Aronosky movie.

Is mother! fun? God no. But is it thought-provoking? Hell yes. So was Pi, so was Requiem for a Dream, and so was The Whale (even though I wasn’t a big fan of that one, Brendan Fraser notwithstanding). Hell, even Aronosky’s more “commercial” movies like The Wrestler and Black Swan weren’t really “enjoyable,” per se, which is why I was always both interested, but also secretly happy that we never got his fabled Batman movie .

However, that’s because I didn’t think Aronofsky had it in him. However, after watching Caught Stealing, I’m kind of sad that we never got his take on Batman, because it might have been interesting. In this film, Austin Butler plays a down-on-his-luck bartender named Henry “Hank” Thompson, and his luck gets even worse when his neighbor, punk enthusiast Russ Miner (played by an unrecognizable Matt Smith) leaves the country to see his moribund father, only for some Russian thugs to pay Hank a visit. The film goes bananas from there.

This Is Also The Only Movie Of Aronofsky’s That I Would Call “Propulsive”

I wouldn’t blame you if you called Aronofsky’s movies “slow.” In fact, I like that most of his films take their time. You really get to sit and stew with them. This is actually something that I come to his movies for, and it’s one of the reasons why I think I skipped Caught Stealing when it came out, because I didn’t know what to make of it from the trailer. Honestly, it looked more like something that Edgar Wright might do (no disrespect to Wright, by the way, because I like his movies, too… they’re enjoyable).

Even so, Caught Stealing is not slow in the slightest. In fact, I actually found myself struggling to keep up with just how fast it was moving. It reminds me of how Paul Thomas Anderson recently made a thriller in One Battle After Another, which I initially thought would be out of his wheelhouse, but now I want another one from him . What makes Caught Stealing move so fast is that Hank constantly gets bombarded with more and more problems.

First, we meet the Russians, who beat Hank so badly that he has to have a kidney removed. Then, we meet a police officer (Regina King), who might have mixed intentions. Next, a Puerto Rican tough guy named Colorado (Benito Martínez Ocasio), who actually might not be so tough. Then we meet two Hasidic Jews (played by Liev Schreiber and Vincent D’Onofrio), who might be the scariest of them all (and the funniest).

All of this is to say that the movie never slows down, and I wouldn’t have it any other way.

It's Also Darkly Funny

Ok, here’s something else I’m unfamiliar with when it comes to Aronosky: Caught Stealing is actually really funny! Now, I wouldn’t call it an all-out comedy, as it’s still really dark (there are characters dying left and right here, and some of them we really like!). However, this film likely wouldn’t work if it didn’t have a good sense of humor, and it does, which breaks up the tension.

I especially like Ocasio's part, as he’s always trying to look as sharp as possible, but also as tough as possible. It’s a humorous dynamic. There’s also a minor character played by Action Bronson named Amtrak who says maybe only two or three lines, but they’re all golden. I actually admire that Aronofsky was able to give all of the various actors in this film memorable moments, but more on that in a few.

The funniest characters, though, are definitely the Drucker brothers, i.e. Schreiber and D’Onofrio's characters. They wax philosophical about how cruel the world is, but then give each other a hug, wishing each other great success, before going into a party and shooting up the place. Again, it’s darkly funny, but in a way that I found myself chuckling on my couch at every moment that was meant to be humorous.

None of this would work unless all of the actors didn’t do such an amazing job.

The Actors All Seem Game For The Ride

It’s kind of weird how Austin Butler is the protagonist of this film, but I’ve barely even mentioned him. That’s only because he acts more as a vehicle for all of the events that occur. He actually has a pretty sad backstory, and Butler does a convincing job of making us feel all of his guilt, regret, and denial. He’s just a really good actor, and was definitely the best choice for the role.

Zoe Kravitz plays his concerned romantic interest, who is considering taking their relationship to the next level, but she’s hesitant because he’s a mess. You love her character the moment you meet her. Regina King is great as a police officer who seems nurturing… until she isn’t. And Matt Smith is phenomenal as a punk with the accent and everything. He isn’t in the film long enough, if you ask me.

As mentioned, Schreiber and D’Onofrio steal the movie, and have all of the best moments in the film. I almost wish they had their own movie, as two machine gun-toting Hasidic killers feels like a film that writes itself. And honestly, I love all of the characters, but here’s the thing: as much as I enjoyed everything about this movie, I don’t want this to be Aronofsky’s future.

It was a great departure from what he’s done in the past, and when looking back at his filmography, I’m sure it will sit highly on many lists ranking his movies. That said, I’d like if Aronofsky went back to his old style again after this. One time was fun, but that’s enough.

But, what do you think? Have you watched Caught Stealing yet? If so, I’d love to hear your thoughts.