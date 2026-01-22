If You Loved Ben Affleck In The Rip, You Need To Check Out His First Collab With The Director

We’re only a few weeks into the new year, and the 2026 movie schedule has already given us a great action movie with The Rip. The new Netflix original, which stars Ben Affleck and Matt Damon as two cops who discover $20 million in cash hidden in a house, has some wild twists and turns along the way, as well as some killer action sequences. If you were a fan, then I have another collaboration between Affleck and director Joe Carnahan that you must check out.

One of the best action movies of the 21st century, at least in my opinion, Smokin’ Aces remains one of the wildest, loudest, and most thrilling cinematic experiences I’ve ever had, and one I don’t think I’ll ever forget. Here’s why I think that everyone should give this 2007 action thriller a spin, either for the first time in a long time or entirely.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Smokin’ Aces Is A Wild-As-Hell Action Thriller Set In Lake Tahoe, Of All Places

Far more over-the-top than The Rip, or most of Joe Carnahan’s films in between, Smokin’ Aces is a wild-as-hell action thriller that follows a pair of FBI agents attempting to reach a Las Vegas magician and would-be gangster before an assortment of bounty hunters, mercenaries, and mysterious contract killers can find him. Oh, and the whole thing takes place in a casino on the shores of Lake Tahoe.

I’m not going to give anything away for those who haven’t seen this movie before, but if you thought The Rip had big twists and explosive set pieces, then wait until you see what Carnahan and company were pulling off nearly 20 years ago. Seriously, this one keeps you guessing until the credits roll. It’s one of those movies.

(Image credit: Universal)

Ben Affleck Is Just One Member Of An Absurdly Stacked Cast

Ben Affleck shows up in Smokin’ Aces as Jack Dupree, a bail bondsman hired to track down and capture (alive) Buddy “Aces” Israel (Jeremy Piven), the magician-turned-crook who’s made one too many enemies. However, he’s just one member of a cast that is absurdly stacked, it should be a crime. You’ve got musicians-turned-actors like Alicia Keys and Common, there’s Ryan Reynolds and Andy Garcia, as well as an unrecognizable Chris Pine as a methhead neo-Nazi, Jason Bateman, Joel Edgerton, Ray Liotta, and a dozen other stars.

Oddly enough, each of these actors gets time to shine in the movie's 109-minute runtime without taking anything away from anyone else. Everyone in this seems to be having the time of their lives, especially Piven as the titular “Aces.” But don’t get attached, as a lot of these folks die in spectacular fashion. Don’t worry, I’m not naming names!

Though Smokin’ Aces does appear on various streaming services from time to time (it’s been available with a Netflix subscription in the past), it’s currently only available as a digital rental or purchase for now. That said, this is a bonkers and often overlooked action flick with a whole lot of twists, turns, and heart. If you want more Ben Affleck and Joe Carnahan after going through The Rip, this is the way to go!