'I Was Mortified': Nicole Kidman Opens Up About The Downside Of Being A Tall Woman In Hollywood
The Oscar winner was told she wouldn't have a career due to her height.
Nicole Kidman is one of the most beloved and well-recognized actresses in Hollywood today, between her numerous great movies over the years, TV shows and being the face of those AMC Theatres ads. While one might think the Moulin Rouge star just strutted right into her success, the actress recently opened up about how her height actually started as a downside as a Hollywood actress.
When Kidman was a guest on The Radio Times Podcast, host Kelly-Anne Taylor shared her own experience dealing with being a tall young woman in her life, and how knowing the actress was the same height as her helped her get through bullying. Nicole Kidman related with Taylor, saying this:
Considering the average height for a woman globally is between 4’11 to 5’7 (and around 5’9 for men), Nicole Kidman certainly towers above most. The actress shared that she’s always being told she’s taller in person, and having to think about the size of the heels she wears at Hollywood events due to her height. When she was asked whether her height still bothers her today, here’s how she responded:
Of course there’s plenty of women who would die to be Nicole Kidman’s height, but this is a classic example of the grass not always being greener on the other side. Kidman has grown to appreciate her height over the years, including in her work as an actress. But it has also led to knee issues and other medical issues. Additionally, when Kidman was hoping to be an actor, her height led casting directors to turn her away. As she recalled:
While Kidman has dealt with her share of problems due to her height, she’s far from the tallest famous actress in Hollywood. Among the tallest are The Crown’s Elizabeth Debicki (who just was among 2024 Golden Globes winners) and Game of Thrones’ Gwendoline Christie, who are reportedly 6 ’3. X-Men’s Famke Janssen, Allison Janney and Geena Davis are apparently each 6 feet tall whilst Sigourney Weaver and Tilda Swinton share Kidman’s 5 '11 height.
Considering all the movie magic that goes into Nicole Kidman’s work, it’s certainly not apparent to us as an audience how tall she is. Nevertheless, Kidman has remained an exciting talent in Hollywood across the forty years she’s been an actress. Her latest project is The Expats, which is among upcoming book-to-screen adaptations. The series is based on the novel by Janice Y. K. Lee and will be available to stream with an Amazon Prime subscription on January 26.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
Most Popular
By Ryan LaBee
By Erik Swann
By Ryan LaBee
By Nick Venable
By Ryan LaBee
By Dirk Libbey