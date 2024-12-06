‘You Don’t Want A Movie That Holds Back.’ As Nightbitch Hits Theaters, Critics Disagree On Amy Adams’ Transformational Dark Comedy
Not your typical SAHM story.
I have to admit, I didn’t know what to expect when I first saw the title Nightbitch on the list of upcoming 2024 movies, and I was even more intrigued once I read what it was about. Plenty of other people, however, have been looking forward to this one. Nightbitch is an adaptation of the novel by Rachel Yoder, and fans are excited to see how its wild story translates to the big screen. Fortunately, they don’t have to wait any longer, because the Amy Adams-led film hit theaters on December 6. However, does it live up to readers’ expectations or does it lack the bite of the book it’s based on? Here's what the critics have to say about that.
Nightbitch stars Amy Adams as a former artist who now stays home with her and her husband’s (Scoot McNairy) 2-year-old son. In a twist that proves this is no ordinary stay-at-home mom tale, the Mother begins to worry she’s turning into a dog. David Fear of Rolling Stone says director Marielle Hunter makes a powerful statement on motherhood, writing:
John Nugent of Empire praises Amy Adams for a “remarkable” performance and says overall, Nightbitch provides an uncommonly honest and authentic depiction of motherhood. If anything, it might not be weird enough, as it feels like Marielle Hunter pulled some of the novel’s punches. Nugent continues:
Lena Wilson of IGN also feels the upcoming book adaptation doesn’t go as far as its source material. However, it is admittedly refreshing to see a new mother character on-screen who actually looks the part, Wilson says. Although, to speak in Amy Adams characters, Nightbitch’s Mother feels more Enchanted than Sharp Objects, the critic says, rating it a “Mediocre” 5 out 10 and writing:
Natalia Keogan of AV Club gives it a C-, musing that while Nightbitch certainly achieves relatability, it also presents a generic treatise on womanhood that reinforces more gendered conventions than it refutes. Keogan continues:
David Rooney of THR agrees with some of the other critics’ sentiments that in a story that’s already this weird, why scale anything back for the big screen? Rooney expresses disappointment that a book that dared to say out loud some dark truths about the unspoken conflicts of motherhood was defanged in such a way. The critic says:
It definitely sounds like there’s validation to be found in Nightbitch for mothers who have felt their identity being stripped down to just that nameless title. Critics have praised Amy Adams’ performance overall, with many saying she’s worth the price of admission, even if the script takes some of the fight out of the novel Mother’s dog.
If you want to check this one out for yourself, Nightbitch is playing in theaters now.
