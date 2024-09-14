I Just Finished Reading Nightbitch And There Are 6 Big Things I Can't Wait To See In The Movie

Nightbitch is an upcoming 2024 movie that has a lot of people talking. Maybe because of the wild trailer , the storyline, or just Amy Adams starring in it, but it’s making many people want to run to theaters. This is also a movie where I knew I had to read the book before watching. It’s a highly anticipated upcoming book to screen adaptation . Rachel Yoder’s bestseller isn’t as wild as expected, but it’s a very interesting novel with a lot to say.

The book is about a character simply known as Mother (or Nightbitch) as she struggles with motherhood. She also worries that she may be becoming a dog. With so many great performances behind her, Amy Adams is the perfect person to take on this complex role. I read Nightbitch recently, and there is so much that I hope makes it into the movie.

Warning: Nightbitch book spoilers are ahead. Proceed with caution.

The Discussion On Motherhood In Nightbitch

Nightbitch is about motherhood. It all comes back to the trials and tribulations of being a mother, a wife, and someone underappreciated by the world. I found it fascinating that Mother doesn’t naturally take on the motherly role. She seems to hate it at the beginning, and it seemingly triggers her transformation into a dog. However, as a dog (either an actual or imagined one), she begins to bond more with her son and see the power of motherhood.

This is a love letter to the burden and liberation of being a mother. It discusses what makes people hate it and also why it’s also powerful. Nightbitch even calls mothers goddesses at some point because of the pure celestial nature of bringing life into this world. The film isn’t only a female empowerment movie but a mother empowerment movie .

Based on the creative decisions, it could be a fun but powerful movie about women and motherhood. I am hoping the film does justice to the ideas the novel presents because it made me think about the ups and downs of motherhood in a new way. It could make film audiences do the same.

The Mother And Son Bond

Mother and Son worried me at the beginning of Nightbitch. She seemed so annoyed with him, and wasn't properly bonding, that I thought the book could go in a much darker direction. Nevertheless, the Son’s admiration for his mother grows in the novel. He loves that she’s becoming a dog and wants to play along with her. It’s cute to read and would be even cuter to see on screen.

This transformation also helps Mother grow to adore her son. She doesn’t see him as a burden but as someone she loves unconditionally. They bond so much that her husband becomes more of the odd one out in their relationship. The son and mother bond grows but the mother and husband bond also changes for the better.

Mother grows to despise her husband, but somehow, they turn it around. She realizes that she can ask him things and he will do them. The husband begins to show more appreciation and respect for his wife, and their relationship grows. Honestly, I wasn’t sure where their interactions were going, either. I thought this could be like a breakup movie but with murder. Hopefully, the film takes a similar path by having Mother’s bonds with her husband and son improve by the end. She grows closer to both.

Seeing Nightbitch’s Eventual Look

By the end of Nightbitch, it seems like Mother looks like a hot mess. She’s hairy, dirty but somehow chic. Her look inspires others to dress the same. It gives an attitude of not caring what the other mothers seem to admire. I am really curious how Amy Adams will pull off this look and how bad it looks to those not hypnotized by Nightbitch. Maybe she looks amazing or very disgusting, but either way, I want to see the final look.

Plus, I want to see how she starts a fashion trend. We also see her dog form in the trailer. That’s not how I envisioned the dog version, but it seems more realistic. I imagined a sort of wolf-like dog. Her being almost a cute dog makes sense for her personality: lovable but also fierce if necessary.

Seeing How The Film Communicates Its Female Empowerment Message

Motherhood is the strongest message of Nightbitch but it’s also a very female-empowerment storyvabout owning your power. Not letting the world tell you that your job or life is lesser than anyone else’s, especially that of a man. Mother has some insecurities about becoming a full-time stay-at-home mom, while her husband works. She wants to embrace her art again but struggles with that as well, at first.

This story is about finding your voice after you’ve let it grow so small. Becoming a dog is just a metaphor for finding your power; finding the animalistic parts of yourself, and learning not to care about the opinions of others. It’s about loving the parts of you that love and live without restrictions. Some people may see the movie and have it spark a desire to embrace their lives fully. I hope the film communicates this message strongly enough that it connects with people.

The Myths And Origins Of Dog Mothers

Nightbitch doesn’t dive too deep into myth and origins. It’s also never clarified if what’s happening to Mother has happened to others. However, there is a story of possible dog mothers that connects with Mother. I hope the movie goes even further and gives us more origins or myths about women and mothers transforming into beasts and creatures because of the power of their existence. That could be a cool element that the movie expands on that’s only briefly mentioned in the book.

I want the movie to explore this more because I am sure they can incorporate more myths from history with a bit more creative lore. Visually, it could also be a really fascinating aspect of the film.

The Ambiguity Of Nightbitch

Nightbitch is not a straightforward read. You never know exactly what’s happening and what’s real. Whether Mother becomes a dog doesn’t matter. It matters that the belief empowers her to become the most free version of herself. I think the ambiguity of the story makes it appealing. If it was a straightforward woman-to-dog movie, it wouldn’t have the depth it needs to connect its broader themes and messages.

I hope the film doesn’t provide straightforward answers. I want it left mysterious to let the audience interpret things for themselves.

Nightbitch hits theaters on December 6.