Nosferatu Has Screened, And Critics Are Sinking Their Teeth Into This ‘Horrifically Brilliant’ Remake
First reactions are in!
Dracula may be the first thing you think of when it comes to the best vampire flicks, but that wasn’t the only classic that was inspired by Bram Stoker’s novel. The 1922 film Nosferatu is also considered one of the greatest horror movies of all time, and thanks to filmmaker Robert Eggers, we’ll see a new version hitting the 2024 movie calendar. Despite there being over a month before its release in theaters, some are attending early screenings, and the critics are already sinking their teeth into the horror remake Nosferatu.
To be clear, that’s quite a good thing when it comes to vampire movies, and indeed the first reactions to Bill Skarsgård as Count Orlok are likely enough to make even the most casual of horror fans intrigued. Nosferatu also stars Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp and a number of other big names that have some saying it’s one of their favorite films of the year. CinemaBlend’s own Eric Eisenberg doesn’t go that far, but he does say it’s worth the buzz. His post says:
Horror lover Heather Wixson, however, says the upcoming horror movie is her favorite of the year. She had an emotional response to Robert Eggers’ passion project, writing:
Rodrigo Perez also says Nosferatu will end up in the critic’s Top 10 list for the year, if not the Top 5. In addition to a creepy, unsettling tone akin to Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining, it showcases a dark eroticism throughout that may leave audiences simultaneously grossed out and turned on. Perez continues on X (Twitter):
Clayton Davis of Variety praises Bill Skarsgård in a role that scared the actor more than Pennywise in It, as well as co-stars Lily-Rose Depp and Willem Dafoe, saying:
Emerson Testa agrees the “crazy vampire hunter” Willem Dafoe only adds to an already brilliant film, with Bill Skarsgård perfectly embodying the titular monster. In Testa’s words:
Courtney Howard lauds the horror movie’s director as well as the crew in charge of the “haunting compositions,” “painterly cinematography,” and “inspired production design.” Also, Howard warns that if you weren’t already afraid of rats, you will be now. The critic says:
Griffin Schiller of FilmSpeak is another who says the remake of the German classic is going to end up on a “best of 2024 list,” writing:
Perri Nemiroff also praises Jarin Blaschke’s cinematography, with both atmospheric elements and Robert Eggers’ passion seemingly leaping off of the screen. The critic posts:
The first reactions to Nosferatu are nothing if not promising, and for those who have been looking forward to seeing Bill Skarsgård in this role, surrounded by what sounds like some impressive performances from his colleagues, this movie remake might be just the Christmas gift you were hoping for. Nosferatu is set to hit theaters on Wednesday, December 25.
