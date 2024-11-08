Nosferatu Has Screened, And Critics Are Sinking Their Teeth Into This ‘Horrifically Brilliant’ Remake

Dracula may be the first thing you think of when it comes to the best vampire flicks , but that wasn’t the only classic that was inspired by Bram Stoker’s novel. The 1922 film Nosferatu is also considered one of the greatest horror movies of all time , and thanks to filmmaker Robert Eggers, we’ll see a new version hitting the 2024 movie calendar . Despite there being over a month before its release in theaters, some are attending early screenings, and the critics are already sinking their teeth into the horror remake Nosferatu .

To be clear, that’s quite a good thing when it comes to vampire movies, and indeed the first reactions to Bill Skarsgård as Count Orlok are likely enough to make even the most casual of horror fans intrigued. Nosferatu also stars Nicholas Hoult , Lily-Rose Depp and a number of other big names that have some saying it’s one of their favorite films of the year. CinemaBlend’s own Eric Eisenberg doesn’t go that far, but he does say it’s worth the buzz. His post says:

I admittedly didn't walk out of Robert Eggers' Nosferatu thinking that it's going to end up on my ‘Best of 2024’ list, but there is an amazing degree of passion on screen, the filmmaking craft is spectacular, and Bill Skarsgärd's Count Orlok is an awesome achievement. Be excited!

Horror lover Heather Wixson , however, says the upcoming horror movie is her favorite of the year. She had an emotional response to Robert Eggers’ passion project, writing:

Excited that I finally get to talk about Nosferatu as it is a breathtaking masterpiece & my favorite film of 2024. Meticulously directed & featuring incredible performances from the entire cast, Robert Eggers casts an intoxicating spell w/his haunting take on this timeless tale… No joke, I was in tears for the final 15 minutes of this film; it hit me THAT hard. I have loved everything from Robert Eggers thus far but Nosferatu is his magnum opus. This one immediately imprinted itself in my heart & soul. I loved it so freaking much.

Rodrigo Perez also says Nosferatu will end up in the critic’s Top 10 list for the year, if not the Top 5. In addition to a creepy, unsettling tone akin to Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining, it showcases a dark eroticism throughout that may leave audiences simultaneously grossed out and turned on . Perez continues on X (Twitter):

NOSFERATU: a masterful, unnerving, spine-tingling gothic horror of the highest order, Robert Eggers’ best film. Surprise amazing performance from Lily Rose-Depp, everyone is terrific. Riveting, hypnotic, amazing craft on every level including impressive camera work.

Clayton Davis of Variety praises Bill Skarsgård in a role that scared the actor more than Pennywise in It , as well as co-stars Lily-Rose Depp and Willem Dafoe, saying:

Nosferatu is paralyzing fear fully realized under the vision of writer and director Robert Eggers. Dude is just clearing his throat in cinema. He hasn't yet begun to sing, and I'm digging all of his numbers. Bill Skarsgård is menacing while Lily-Rose Depp is haunting. Every movie gets automatically upgraded simply because Willem Dafoe is in it. An artisan wet dream. Gorgeous and horrifically brilliant. I'm a fan.

Emerson Testa agrees the “crazy vampire hunter” Willem Dafoe only adds to an already brilliant film, with Bill Skarsgård perfectly embodying the titular monster. In Testa’s words:

Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu is a masterclass. The performances across the board are nothing short of spectacular, with Depp standing out giving a haunting and hypnotic portrayal of the cursed figure. It goes without saying, the film pushes the throttle pedal when Dafoe enters… Eggers’ direction is enlightened, making the atmosphere thick with dread. The production design is massive, creating a sense of scale and immersion that really captures every shadow, every rustling breeze and feels part of a grander, ominous world.

Courtney Howard lauds the horror movie’s director as well as the crew in charge of the “haunting compositions,” “painterly cinematography,” and “inspired production design.” Also, Howard warns that if you weren’t already afraid of rats, you will be now. The critic says:

Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu goes HARDER than any other horror film this year. Holy fuck. A gorgeous grotesquerie of dread-infused terrors & a divine dark delight. Bill Skarsgård’s Count Orlok is pure sinister nightmare fuel. Lily Rose Depp & Nicholas Hoult’s best work to date.

Griffin Schiller of FilmSpeak is another who says the remake of the German classic is going to end up on a “best of 2024 list,” writing:

Nosferatu surpasses the hype as Eggers delivers a wickedly sinister reimagining of the iconic legend. A deeply chilling nightmare that lingers. If you love the horny fever dream of Coppola's Dracula you'll adore this. Lilly Rose Depp is ASTOUNDING! Easily one of the year's best.

Perri Nemiroff also praises Jarin Blaschke’s cinematography, with both atmospheric elements and Robert Eggers’ passion seemingly leaping off of the screen. The critic posts:

Nosferatu is a chilling stunner. A film that wastes no time digging its claws in and making its evil feel inescapable. That quality is heavily tied to four particular performances - Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, Simon McBurney and Lily-Rose Depp. Skarsgård continues to prove he’s an unparalleled creature actor. Hoult delivers big blending sheer terror with a palpable love that drives his character. McBurney is wildly captivating as Knock, teeing up the evil on the horizon. And then there’s Depp who’s an utter powerhouse, brilliantly carving her character’s intoxicating path toward the darkness.

The first reactions to Nosferatu are nothing if not promising, and for those who have been looking forward to seeing Bill Skarsgård in this role, surrounded by what sounds like some impressive performances from his colleagues, this movie remake might be just the Christmas gift you were hoping for. Nosferatu is set to hit theaters on Wednesday, December 25.