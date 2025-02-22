Nosferatu’s DP Reveals The Scenes That Were ‘A Pain In The A--‘ To Film, And Having Seen The Movie, I Understand Why

Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu was one of last year's most visually striking horror movies, with its haunting atmosphere and eerie, moonlit cinematic aesthetic –which has a surprising Batman Returns connection . But achieving that gothic beauty wasn’t easy. Cinematographer Jarin Blaschke, who has worked with Eggers on The Lighthouse, The Witch, and The Northman, recently opened up about the painstaking process of filming the critically well-received vampire flick. And let’s just say—if you’ve seen the movie like me, you probably won’t be surprised by what scenes gave the crew the most trouble.

Blaschke detailed the challenges of crafting Nosferatu’s distinct visual style during an interview with THR . Eggers aimed to set this adaptation apart from F.W. Murnau’s 1922 silent classic by infusing it with a unique sense of romance, a far cry from the harsh expressionism of its predecessor. However, even beyond the film’s stylized lighting, some sequences proved to be logistical nightmares.

One particular standout was the breathtaking crossroads scene, where a carriage arrives to collect Thomas (Nicholas Hoult) for his fateful journey to meet Count Orlok (Bill Skarsgård). Blaschke admitted, as stunning as it looks on screen, the scene was anything but easy to pull off:

That was a pain in the ass. Also, the numerous candle scenes — you’re trying to light the candles and they’re burning out as quickly as you’re lighting them and you have all these 80-year-old nuns and you’re trying to not have wax fall on them or have candles fall on them and set them on fire.

Trying to keep candles burning consistently for takes while ensuring the safety of elderly extras? Not exactly the easiest task, and that wasn’t the only challenge.

Blaschke admitted that nearly every day of filming came with new hurdles, adding:

There were plenty of challenges; you could ask me on any given day, and I’ll give you a different answer.

One particularly tricky moment involved orchestrating a complex scene in which Nicholas Hoult’s character, Thomas, stumbles upon Count Orlok in his sarcophagus. The setup required perfect timing, precise lighting, and a moving mirror that demanded months of planning to execute correctly.

Despite these production hurdles, Blaschke’s meticulous work paid off in a major way. Nosferatu became one of the best horror movies of 2024 and racked up multiple 2025 Oscar nominations , including Best Cinematography, as well as recognition for Hair and Makeup, Costume Design, and Production Design.

The film’s commitment to classic horror aesthetics—using period-accurate lighting techniques, deep shadows, and practical effects—sets it apart from modern genre fare, further solidifying it as a standout entry in Eggers’ filmography and a worthy addition to vampire cinema.

It’s not just horror fans and The Academy who are impressed either. Legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese recently shared his thoughts on Nosferatu, and let’s just say he was blown away. The Goodfellas director couldn’t stop praising Eggers’ vision, saying, “Anything he does, this guy [Eggers], is amazing.” Coming from one of cinema’s greatest storytellers, that’s some seriously high praise.