It's Not Just Glen Powell That Has Me Excited For Judd Apatow's New Movie, The Comeback King

Despite failing in Hollywood over and over again in his younger days, Glen Powell has become one of the most popular and prolific actors in show business over the past few years, and it doesn’t look like he’s slowing down anytime soon. In fact, he’s working on a new comedy with Judd Apatow called The Comeback King, and I couldn’t be more excited to see what this is all about. However, it’s not just the idea of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’s scene-stealing star playing a country singer that has me pumped for this one.

Based on everything I’ve been able to track down on this movie, which didn’t have a title until this April, it sounds like it could be yet another great Apatow film and one that could be made a whole lot better with Powell’s involvement. That said, that’s not the only reason I’m excited for this one…

(Image credit: Netflix)

What We Know About The Comeback King So Far

Before I get into all the reasons I’m excited for The Comeback King, I thought it’d be best to break down everything we know about the upcoming comedy so far. Here are all the nitty-gritty details, including the release date, cast, and information about the production.

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The Comeback King will be released in theaters on February 5, 2027 .

. The movie will follow a country western star in free fall

Glen Powell, Cristin Milioti, Madelyn Cline, Stavros Halkias, and Li Jin Hao star

Judd Apatow is directing based on a script he co-wrote with Glen Powell

Production started in April 2026, per ABC.

With that out of the way…

(Image credit: Universal)

Okay, I’m Sold On The Idea Of Glen Powell Playing A Country Singer

There have been a lot of great Glen Powell movies in recent years, with the versatile actor playing everything from a college baseball player in Everybody Wants Some!! to a cocky pilot in Top Gun: Maverick, to a man-of-a-thousand-faces in Hit Man, to a cowboy stormchaser in Twisters. However, we’ve never seen him play a country singer. Well, that will change when The Comeback King opens in theaters next February.

If I’m being honest, a country western singer seems like the perfect role for the famous Texan. He looks the part, he has that perfect blend of good looks and vulnerability (while also being able to pull off a jerk), and he’s from one of the country music hotbeds: Austin, Texas. Now, I’m not expecting Powell to pull off a Townes Van Zandt, Blaze Foley, or Guy Clark type of performance (though I’d kill to see him sing “Waiting Around to Die,” “Clay Pigeons,” or “L.A. Freeway”), but I’m fully sold on him playing a country singer of some type. It could be like Tender Mercies but with more laughs…

(Image credit: Netflix)

I Don’t Know Much About The Story, But The Premise Sounds Like Classic Judd Apatow

Admittedly, not much has been said about the plot, but when announcing The Comeback King’s title in April 2026, Universal Pictures revealed the movie will center on a “country western star in free fall.” With Glen Powell leading the movie’s cast (more on the supporting players in a bit), it seems like a safe bet to assume that the Anyone But You and The Running Man star will be playing that country singer facing his demise and possible rebirth.

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This whole concept of a once-famous and well-respected artist having a “falling back to Earth” is something that Judd Apatow can pull off quite well, both when it comes to writing and directing. We’ve seen it in movies like Funny People and even Heavyweights when you think about it. Finding that perfect balance between humor and heart and comedy and drama has long been a gift of Apatow’s, and I cannot wait to see how that translates to a movie set in the world of country music.

(Image credit: ABC/ Jimmy Kimmel Live)

A Movie Penned By Powell And Apatow Piques My Interest

Not only is Glen Powell a full-fledged movie star at this point in his career, but he’s also starting to do more and more behind the scenes as well. From being a credited co-writer with Richard Linklater on the director’s Hit Man to producing the 2024 Blue Angels documentary, he’s slowly becoming a bigger force on both sides of the camera. Well, we can add another screenwriting credit to his name, as Powell wrote The Comeback King alongside Judd Apatow.

When speaking about the movie in a January 2026 interview with Deadline (when the project was still untitled), Apatow talked about the tone of the film and hinted at finding comedy in tragedy before singing Powell’s praises as a writer:

Glen’s also a great writer. We’ve been writing the script together for about a year and a half, so it’s been really funny just being in the foxhole with him, and he really makes me laugh.

This pairing piques my interest in several ways, but there are two that I haven’t been able to stop thinking about since learning about the project. First, how much of Powell’s life experiences in Texas and becoming a massive star in Hollywood will be worked into the script. Secondly, how will these two mesh as collaborators? Could this be the next great pairing? We shall see.

(Image credit: NBC)

The Supporting Cast Could Steal The Show, Especially Stavros Halkias

What has me even more excited for The Comeback King is the supporting cast. I’ve already gone over how Glen Powell will be leading the show, but I just have to gush about this group of actors that’ll be joining in on screen: Cristin Milioti, Madelyn Cline, Stavros Halkias, and Li Jin Hao. Each of these actors has shown off their scene-stealing talent in recent years, and I honestly think they can bring out the best in Powell and the movie’s script. That said, there’s one name on that list that has me the most excited: Stavros Halkias.

A Baltimore native who sounds like a wise-cracking character in The Wire, this foul-mouthed, over-the-top, and unique comedian has been tearing up comedy clubs for the better part of two decades now, and I love that he’s finally reaching mainstream audiences. From his appearances on Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney (his riffing with fellow Baltimorian John Waters is comedy gold) to his brief yet unforgettable performance in Bugonia, this guy is on top of the world right now. You love to see it. I know I do.

One last thing… There have been some great country music movies over the years, but a fair chunk of those have been biopics or gut-wrenching dramas (or sometimes both). That said, it’ll be nice and refreshing to see a more comedic approach to the world of country music, its tears-in-my-beer ballads, and colorful cast of characters. That’s what I’m excited about.